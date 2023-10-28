With Donald Trump's legal future seeming very uncertain, comedian Jimmy Kimmel seems sure that Trump will go to jail.

The 55-year-old host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! talked about the ex-president's ongoing legal challenges, which comprise 91 counts in total, and provided his justification for thinking the ex-president may face jail time, per HuffPost. "Oh man is he in trouble," Kimmel told the audience on his October 24 show. "I'm telling you right now, Donald Trump is going to jail. I don't want to hear anything else, I'm telling you."

Kimmel opened his monologue by discussing the trouble Trump faces ahead of many of his ex-aides flipping against him in the legal cases he faces. He noted the immunity granted to the former president's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who is expected to testify against Trump in the Georgia January 6 election interference case.

In the same case, Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis also entered a guilty plea and is anticipated to testify against the president. Furthermore, the business mogul's fixer, Michael Cohen, gave testimony against Trump in the New York fraud trial. "He repeatedly told Trump that the allegations of voting fraud were baseless," Kimmel said about Meadows, adding, "Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testified against him in the fraud trial in New York today."

"Right now, half of Trump's lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison, the other half are trying to keep themselves out of prison," he said.

Trump was the first former president to face criminal charges in history when he was indicted in April. The 77-year-old is presently engaged in four separate court cases in Washington, Georgia, New York, and Florida, per Newsweek.

Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for Manhattan, accused real estate tycoon Donald Trump on 34 charges of intentionally fabricating financial documents to conceal undisclosed payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he is rumored to have had an affair. As a star witness in the case, Michael Cohen—a former attorney for the Trump Organization and rumored to be the business mogul's former fixer—allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.

The only former president to face criminal charges, Trump has been indicted for the second time this year. Trump took classified information from the White House, stored it at his Florida resort, then lied to the FBI and others to avoid having to give the documents back. pic.twitter.com/5J3q6xuspH — Gregory Knight (@gregsart) June 11, 2023

Trump was accused of disobeying a subpoena in June that asked him to turn over secret national security records that were kept at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence. Washington filed four counts against Trump in August, claiming that his allegations of voter fraud and the purported pressure from public authorities to tamper with the results of the general election amounted to a criminal conspiracy. Later that month, Trump and eighteen other conspirators, including Ellis, were accused of trying to tamper with the outcome of the state's 2020 election by the district attorney for Fulton Country in Georgia.

Trump is still the front-runner despite the several legal problems he is facing. Trump is polling at 57%, ahead of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 5% and Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 15%, according to the polling research website FiveThirtyEight.

