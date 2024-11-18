Jimmy Kimmel Reveals The One Word Donald Trump Jr. Should 'Never' Use: "I Wouldn't Ever..."

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian cum host delivered a strong response to a controversial social media post by Donald Trump Jr. towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump Jr. shared an image of Zelenskyy on his Instagram story and penned, “POV: You are 38 days from losing your allowance,” implying that the U.S. aid to Ukraine might cease under the incoming Trump administration.

Jimmy Kimmel reacted sharply, stating, “Bold words from a man who is definitely still on his father’s phone plan.” He continued, “If I was Donald Trump Jr., I wouldn’t ever use the word ‘allowance’ in any situation. What is his job? Is being horrible an occupation now?” Kimmel also commended Zelenskyy for leading his country through "the darkest times imaginable," as reported by HuffPost.

Kimmel also referenced a tweet from Zelenskyy, posted after the 2024 election results, in which the Ukrainian President congratulated Donald Trump on his victory. Zelenskyy expressed his admiration for Trump’s campaign, jokingly praising his team and comparing their dedication to Ukrainian watermelons. Kimmel, in response, saluted Zelenskyy’s willingness to sacrifice his dignity to secure his country’s future.

Kimmel then turned his attention to the President-elect, who recently posted on Truth Social, criticizing the NFL’s new kickoff rule as 'ridiculous.' Kimmel quipped, “I think this is a great waste of his time. I would much rather have him working on stuff like that…Kickoffs, End Zone dances, those shorts cheerleaders wear now for no reason. That’s what I want to see him up to.” He noted that the NFL implemented the rule to reduce brain injuries among players, and quipped, “But Trump knows that without brain damage, he wouldn’t be president of the United States right now.”

Kimmel has never shied away from mocking Trump Jr. In September, Kimmel targeted Trump Jr., linking him to J.D. Vance's controversial campaign. According to HuffPost, Kimmel noted that Trump Jr. influenced his father's decision to select Vance as a running mate and remarked, "Another good move, dumbass." He further mocked, "If Trump loses this election, he is gonna sue his son to drop the ‘junior.’"

Similarly, in November 2023, Kimmel slammed Trump Jr. during his testimony in the Trump Organization's civil fraud trial. Trump Jr., who was the executive vice president of the organization, launched the legal proceedings, primarily shifting the blame onto the family’s accountants. According to the Daily Beast, he referred to him as 'the fraudigal son' and shared a clip of Trump Jr. awkwardly joking that he 'should have worn makeup' before the proceedings. Kimmel added, “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma,” as part of his broader critique of Trump Jr.'s demeanor during the trial.