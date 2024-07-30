Donald Trump Jr. Left a Nasty Remark on Alina Habba's Social Media Post Which is Now Viral

Donald Trump Jr. made an embarrassing comment on Alina Habba's social media post that went viral for the audacity. The former President Donald Trump's legal representative recently shared a picture of her injured foot. The Instagram post was captioned, "When ur doctor is a patriot and u feel him writing on your foot… MAGA baby! PSA: wearing shoes is always wise but no broken glass will keep me from the rally tonight in Miami #TRUMP2024," by the lawyer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Segar-Pool

The ex-POTUS' son, commented, "Going viral on the foot fetish websites. (So I'm told)," accompanied with a laughing emoji. The comment made by him went viral as several users couldn't believe it was coming from Trump Jr. Many reiterated that it was not required to pen down intrusive thoughts in the comment section. While others liked the idea and suggested other platforms for MAGA supporters. The picture shows Habba putting her injured leg in the air as she wore a pink bandage that had "MAGA" printed on it underneath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba (@alina_habba)

Netizens took to Trump Jr.'s spicy comment to say, "Oh no you didn't everyone thought it no one said it," one user said. Another joked, "She'd make a killing on Only Fans with her beauty and patriot feet!" Meanwhile, others took the joke as a light-hearted banter and called Jr. "a man of culture." Despite her foot injury, Habba expressed that she would be joining Trump's upcoming rally to cheer him. "I spent quarter after quarter fighting for this family over the past three years, and it's the proudest job I've ever had," she said as reported by Forbes Breaking News. Don Jr. and Habba have been captured spending great time together on occasions other than professional pursuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba (@alina_habba)

Habba often shared images of sharing space with Jr. In one such picture, during UFC 295 Habba posted a picture of herself sitting with the Republican captioned, "UFC 295 did not disappoint 💪🏽🇺🇸." In another post, Habba praised Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle for getting featured on the cover of Impact Wealth magazine. "Another year of mixing good people with a great charity Marine Toys for Tots. Thank you @kimberlyguilfoyle and @donaldjtrumpjr," she wrote. The carousel shows Habba posing with Guilfoyle with a vibrant smile. A huge Trump supporter for the POTUS 2024 race Habba defended the businessman-turned-politician during his multiple trials.

During the Republican National Convention in July 2024, Habba said, "President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to become who I am today." Sharing how her career transformed and how he inspires women to come forward she said, "His unwavering support not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams," as reported by Nicki Swift. The lawyer also choked during her speech as she recalled how Trump impacted her family as she went on to call the ex-Prez "my friend."