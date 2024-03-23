Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump Over the ‘Bondage’ Issue, Has Some Suggestions to Pay Off His Bond

On his Thursday night program, Jimmy Kimmel extensively criticized Donald Trump and disclosed which of his possessions are most likely to be seized. Recently, Trump said in a statement he submitted to the court that he was turned down by thirty bond firms and had no other option to get the money. However, according to Kimmel, some experts think that's merely a ploy the bond firms are using to pressure Trump into accepting better conditions.

As reported by HuffPost, Kimmel joked, "Basically, they have him over a barrel, and now they’re behind him like Stormy Daniels with a rolled-up magazine." He was referring to Daniels, the adult film actress who received $130,000 to keep her silence over her claims that she had an affair with Trump. According to one of her accusations, she spanked him with a magazine with his photo on the cover after he pulled down his trousers.

Kimmel provided a visual example of how the bond firms would spank Trump and added, "You’ve been a bad boy, Donald. Do you want a bond? Do you want bondage? Say it. Say, ‘I’m a bad boy.’" After his act ended he apologized and stated that he 'got carried away'.

The entire world laughed at Donald Trump again, but sure let’s pretend it was Jimmy Kimmel who was triggered. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/mqKwYQFfyt — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 11, 2024

Kimmel suggested a few other ways Trump may cover the bond payment. As reported by the Independent, he mockingly added, "Something tells me over the weekend, Trump’s going to start talking about how strong Vladimir Putin is, and suddenly a dump truck full of rubles will pull up and cover this for him."

He then targeted Melania Trump and said, "But, of course, the real loser here is Melania. She may end up with half of the nothing he owns now. I hope she got an advance on that prenup because if you think she hates him now, wait until he’s poor." This week, Trump's attorneys claimed that he lacks the funds to pay the bond's accruing interest, and bond firms are allegedly hesitant to lend him the money.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The late-night presenter kicked off Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live show by criticizing the former president for his remarks in an interview with Fox News, calling Kimmel a 'lousy host' and 'not a talented guy' at the Oscars. On his program, Kimmel said that he first heard about Trump's comments while attending his niece and nephew's music recital.

Kimmel said, "Donald Trump has said I’m not talented so many times Eric [Trump] is starting to get jealous. But what he doesn’t realize is that I love this. I love that this bothered him so much. I love that Fox picked a news guy nobody knows to interview him. And I especially love it when he tries to spin the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive. By the way, you forget why it went viral all over the world." Kimmel then issued a challenge to Trump, asking him to come along and finally determine who is the brightest of them all.