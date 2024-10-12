Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump Shouldn’t Talk to Putin Just as 'You Don’t Throw a Party For Diddy'

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump after veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s explosive new book, War, alleged that Trump has secretly kept in touch with Vladimir Putin post-presidency. In his book, Woodward claimed Trump has had as many as seven phone calls with Putin, including one in early 2024. He also noted that in 2020, while still president, Trump sent Putin several COVID-19 testing machines, which were in short supply at the time. While Trump‘s team is denying these allegations, Kimmel isn't convinced and took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation during a recent episode of his show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

“Team Trump says it’s all lies, Tsar-A-Lago released a forceful statement calling it the ‘Work of a truly demented and deranged man,'” Kimmel said. But he noted, "It’s kind of funny because the Kremlin confirmed Trump sent the Covid test and denied they’ve had phone calls since he left office, so we don’t know which one is telling the truth." Kimmel humorously pointed out Trump’s decision to send Putin COVID tests, quipping, "You wouldn’t want one of the most villainous murderers on the planet to get a cough, would you?" reported The New York Times.

Kimmel also took aim at J.D. Vance, who downplayed the significance of the allegations during a recent public event, dismissing Bob Woodward as a "hack." Vance claimed he had never talked to Trump about any phone calls with Putin and that even if the calls did take place, it was fine, according to TheBulwark. "Even if it’s true, is there something wrong with speaking to world leaders?" he said. "No. Is there anything wrong with engaging in diplomacy?” he added.

Referring to Trump’s running mate as the "Maybelline brand ambassador," Kimmel shot back, “First of all, yes. And second, yes." He went on to say, "It’s absolutely wrong to chat with dictators attempting to exterminate our allies when you’re no longer the president. It’s like not throwing a birthday party for Diddy, OK?” “In addition to being inappropriate, it’s illegal under the Logan Act for private citizens to engage in foreign policy that undercuts America,” he said.

The late-night host had previously talked about the connection between Trump and Diddy. In another episode, Kimmel resurfaced a clip from Celebrity Apprentice where Trump referred to Diddy as “a good guy” and “a good friend of mine.” Kimmel turned to singer Aubrey O’Day, who had worked with Diddy during her time in Danity Kane, asking, “Is he a good guy?” “I don’t want to answer that question,” O’Day replied with hesitation. Unfazed by her response, Kimmel replied, “Oh, well I think he’s a good guy. I’m gonna stand up for him.” The audience erupted in laughter. “To be fair, he also thinks Kim Jong-un is a good guy—so only the best, people," Kimmel said.