Jimmy Kimmel Embraces ‘Paid Agitator’ Label at ICE Protest, Schooling Trump On ‘Patriotic Americans’

Jimmy Kimmel spent the weekend doing something he’s increasingly known for — turning outrage into spectacle, and spectacle into a message that lands. The ABC late-night host shared photos from an ICE OUT rally in California’s South Bay, where he appeared alongside his wife, Molly McNearney, and their two children. The signs were blunt. The message was not subtle. And the punchline was held by an eight-year-old.

Kimmel’s son Billy posed holding a sign that read “Paid Agitator,” a phrase President Donald Trump has repeatedly used to dismiss protesters critical of his administration. Dollar signs were scrawled underneath, just in case the point needed underlining.

“We were proud to see so many paid agitators (AKA patriotic Americans) marching en masse for the ICE OUT rally in the South Bay today,” Kimmel wrote on Instagram. “Keep it going!”

The post quickly drew praise from fans, with close to 200k likes at the time of going press, many of whom applauded Kimmel for showing up rather than just talking. Others singled out the signs themselves, especially McNearney’s, which read “Raise Good girls and Pretti boys,” a reference to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both killed last month during protests in Minnesota involving ICE and federal agents.

Kimmel held a sign that read “Deport ICE.” His daughter Jane’s read “Melt ICE.”

The comments section filled quickly. Supporters praised the family for what they called “walking the walk,” with several calling Billy’s sign “perfect” and “the best response yet” to Trump’s rhetoric. Others credited McNearney with crafting the sharpest line of the day.

But above all else, there was a sense of camaraderie at the rally. As one supporter said, “I was so happy to see so many people today! Our little community really showed up.”

Kimmel’s public opposition to Trump’s immigration crackdown has escalated in recent weeks, moving beyond monologue jokes into raw, emotional commentary.

During a January 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host devoted much of his opening monologue to condemning ICE’s aggressive enforcement tactics following the deaths of Good and Pretti. Visibly shaken, Kimmel questioned whether this was the “law and order” voters were promised.

“Every day is a nightmare now,” he said on air.

He went on to describe videos showing people pulled from their cars, children separated from parents, and detainees restrained during arrests. Addressing footage of Pretti’s death, Kimmel accused the Trump administration of refusing to acknowledge what the videos showed.

Jimmy Kimmel said it plainly: We watched an American executed on video and officials won’t even admit it was a mistake. They called a mom’s SUV a “weapon.”

They called a legally carried gun a threat, even though it was never drawn.

“Just one atrocity after another being committed by this gang of poorly-trained, shamefully-led, mask-wearing goons,” he said, calling the actions “vile” and “heartless.” Kimmel asked what endgame the administration was pursuing. “Is the plan to just keep doing this in every city that didn’t vote for Donald Trump?” he asked. “Does anyone believe this is good leadership?”

As he closed the segment, Kimmel offered condolences to the victims’ families and to communities caught in the middle of federal enforcement operations, telling viewers they were “not alone.”

By the weekend, the message had shifted from the studio to the street — and this time, the loudest line belonged to a child holding a cardboard sign.

For Kimmel, it was less a stunt than a statement. If “paid agitator” is the insult, he’s decided to own it.