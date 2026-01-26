U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were fatally shot by federal agents because of “Democrat ensued chaos.”

For context, on Saturday, January 24, Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis, the same city where Renee Good was shot dead on January 7.

Following Pretti’s death, the POTUS took to his Truth Social account, claiming that “tens of millions of illegal alien criminals poured into our country, including hundreds of thousands of convicted murderers, r——, kidnappers, drug dealers, and terrorists,” during the four years of “crooked” Joe Biden and “failed” democratic leadership.

@realDonaldTrump, in his latest Truth Social post, blames Democrats for the killing of Alex Pretti and Renne Good. pic.twitter.com/A77UZBIqSW — David Cruz (@CWEBCRUZER) January 25, 2026

While he did not mention Pretti and Good directly by name, he said “tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos.”

Trump added that the largest “mass deportation of illegal alien criminals in American history” launched by his administration in Republican run cities and states is being carried out “peacefully and smoothly,” because local law enforcement officers are allowed to work with their federal counterparts.

He added that five Republican run states of Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana had arrested “150,245 Criminal Illegal Aliens” over the past years, “with ZERO protest, riots, chaos.”

“Meanwhile, Democrat run Sanctuary Cities and States are REFUSING to cooperate with ICE, and they are actually encouraging Leftwing Agitators to unlawfully obstruct their operations to arrest the Worst of the Worst People!,” Trump added.

“By doing this, Democrats are putting Illegal Alien Criminals over Taxpaying, Law-Abiding Citizens, and they have created dangerous circumstances for EVERYONE involved,” he continued.

In a follow-up post, the POTUS requested Minnesota governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and “EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor” in the U.S. to “formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence.”

Outlining his requests, the president noted that “all these requests are rooted in common sense, and will provide the best possible circumstances to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Following this, the POTUS got on a five-minute-long call with The Wall Street Journal, published on January 26, where he claimed that his administration is “reviewing everything” about the fatal shooting of Pretti.

“I don’t like any shooting. I don’t like it. But I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either,” said Trump.

Detailing the ICU nurse’s passing, in a statement to their X handle, the DHS shared that at around 9 a.m. local time, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

Per the statement, Pretti “approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” and when the “officers attempted to disarm the suspect, the armed suspect violently resisted.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers,” an agent fired “defensive shots” at Pretti, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” the statement added.

However, multiple pieces of footage verified by The New York Times suggest that Pretti was not carrying a gun, contradicting authorities’ claims.