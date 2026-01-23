Jimmy Fallon Shows Eerie Similarities Between Donald Trump and a Newborn — Audience Erupts in Laughter

Beloved entertainment host Jimmy Fallon is known for his wit and charismatic personality. Celebrities worldwide rave about his hilarious demeanor and jokes that have made him widely popular. Fallon often shades people on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time, he made a pointed remark about President Donald Trump.

In a recent episode of the show, Fallon discussed politics and mentioned one of the most controversial topics: Trump’s proposed Greenland takeover. After sharing his thoughts, Fallon moved on to congratulating Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.

😬 Jimmy Fallon says J.D. Vance won’t have any problems raising another baby since he’s used to dealing with a baby — President Trump. https://t.co/PvclXXk3RS 🎥: NBC pic.twitter.com/iGi9Jn5y06 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2026

The couple revealed earlier this week that they were expecting their fourth child. Many congratulated JD and Usha on their pregnancy announcement. Fallon, too, was one of those well-wishers who decided to congratulate the happy couple with a twist.

After the entertainment host recalled the news, he claimed it would be nice to hear the “pitter-patter of little feet” in the White House. Ones that were not the Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s. His quip earned a cheer of excitement from the audience as they exploded into laughter.

As a father himself, Fallon decided to impart some pearls of wisdom from his experiences, even though the Vance couple has three kids already. Fallon’s tone shifted to a more serious, mellow note as he sharply turned to another camera. He claimed that initially babies come out “kicking and screaming” into the world.

🚨WTF. Trump, looking like absolute shit today, makes weird noises as he launches into a deranged rant about a trans athlete. He refused Epstein questions. He looks terrified: Like a man who knows the truth is closing in and his movement is about to end. pic.twitter.com/pYYlqXG0vt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 14, 2025

He then unexpectedly proceeded to make a comparison between a newborn and Trump. The scene switches to a clip of Trump angrily yelling for the lights to be turned off at a press conference.

Once it ended, Fallon continued to shade Trump’s late-night Truth Social rants and the naps he’s been caught taking, saying, “They can be up all night and then they’re sleeping all day.

Another viral clip showed Trump taking a nap before suddenly waking up while a Trump administration member appeared to be having a serious conversation with others in the room. Seemingly struggling to keep it together, Fallon smiled and continued his advice to Vance on a newborn.

Fallon claimed that newborns obviously struggle to communicate, the scene once more shifted to Trump’s viral chewbacca moan and his “baby talk.” After both clips played and the focus was back on Fallon, he took a deep breath to compose himself for Trump’s remarks about whole milk.

Trump: “It’s actually a legal definition — ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/KaVSUC5FS2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

Fallon also referenced another viral moment in which he moaned, comparing the sound to someone needing to use the bathroom. He concluded his hilarious segment on comparing Trump to a newborn by highlighting that in the end, it’s all worth it because of the love.

The host shared a TMZ video of Trump flipping off a heckler, which continues to circulate online. He concluded by saying that the whole newborn phase goes by quickly with the child taking his first words. Fallon proceeded to play Trump’s most recent name that he’s been given: daddy.

After the end of that hilarious segment, Fallon simply said, “Hope that helps.” The Trump administration has not yet responded to Fallon’s comparison of the POTUS to a newborn.