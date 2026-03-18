Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Getting ‘Cancelled’ – Says “I Blame Trump”

Jimmy Fallon’s special St. Patrick’s Day merchandise sale process led to a joke aimed at President Donald Trump. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon told the audience where to find his merch; he joked about struggling to find the NBC store on Google.

He then said, “Is someone trying to tell me something? Guys, I’m getting cancelled! This is how I find out? I blame Trump! This is ridiculous.”

Jimmy unveils the @nbc store’s Lucky Tee in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6sLHNsHPP6 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 17, 2026

Fallon began his piece with these words, “St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and we wanted to do something special for that. So we had some of these made.” He explained, “It’s the Fallon four-leaf clover, which nobody knows that, it’s actually there, it’s the monologue mark that I walk out to every night, instead of a star I stand in a four leaf clover.”

Jimmy Fallon’s jab at Trump was a cryptic reference to another late-night show being cancelled last year – Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air briefly in September last year by Trump’s appointee, Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The cancellation came after comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke post the death of Charlie Kirk.

Coming back to Fallon, This wasn’t the sole joke Fallon made about Trump and his cabinet. In another segment of the episode, he joked that “in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Trump had Marco Rubio wear a pair of leprechaun slippers that were two sizes too big.”

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Trump had Marco Rubio wear a pair of leprechaun slippers that were two sizes too big. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/iOZKFrD8sc — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 18, 2026

Fallon has frequently made jokes about Trump and his inner-circle. Just earlier this month, he commented on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem getting fired. Noem will be replaced by Markwayne Mullin, who will take charge March 31 onwards.

Taking a swipe at Noem’s Shield of the Americas role, Fallon said, “You never know with Trump. He either thinks she’s bad at her job, or he wants her to be the new supreme leader of Iran.” Fallon added that Noem’s new role “sounds made up.” “Even the FIFA Peace Prize was… that sounds made up. The funniest thing would be if they deport her to El Salvador,” Fallon continued in his piece.

Last year, he joked about First Lady Melania’s White House Christmas decorations. “Today, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House holiday decorations, which include 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights. That’s nice. I kind of wish they’d spice it up a little inner circle bit, you know…Like the nativity scene, just put up the animals that Trump identified on his last cognitive test,” Fallon said.

Jimmy Fallon also poked fun at the East Wing demolition for the construction of the White House Ballroom and said in one of his episodes, “There’s actually a gingerbread White House built out of 120 pounds of gingerbread. And just like the real White House, Trump demolished half of it in one weekend…The East Wing was delicious.”

Meanwhile, President Trump hosted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day. The White House also shared a glimpse of the green fountain and décor, headlined by Melania Trump.