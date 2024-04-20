Jim Acosta Reacts to Swifties' Extreme Responses to Taylor Swift's Double Album: "Don't Do That"

CNN anchor Jim Acosta found himself in a hilarious situation over the passionate reactions of devoted Swifties to the pop star’s surprise release. Taylor Swift’s announcement of her double album, titled The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology at 2 a.m., caused excitement among her fans. Their happiness soared when the initial release of 16 tracks was followed by another 15 songs, totaling 31 tracks.

On a recent segment of CNN This Morning, Acosta took a humorous detour from his usual news coverage to talk about the frenzy online. He shared a clip of Swifties’ over-the-top reactions, with one fan playfully declaring that they might vomit in response to the shock. Acosta exclaimed, “...Please don’t! Don’t don’t do that on TikTok! But it was a big night for the Swifties. Take a look at this. Taylor Swift releasing her highly anticipated 31-song album! Wow! How does she do this? ...Shortly before midnight last night, and just as Swifties finished listening through that, the Grammy winner stunned fans...”

As per Mediaite, Acosta added, ”Am I reading this all correctly? Is this? Did she really do all of this at 2 a.m. Eastern or –? Bruce in the control was telling me, yes, she did do it. How does she have the time with Travis Kelce and everything else?” Acosta's reaction comes in light of Swift and her beau Kelce partying it up at Coachella recently. In the segment, his conversation with author C.J. Farley navigated the sheer magnitude of Swift’s musical output and the astonishment it elicited from Swifties. Farley added, “You have it exactly right. And probably while we’re talking, she might have dropped another double album! She seems to not sleep.”

The surprise, announced on Instagram by Swift herself, read, "It's a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I've written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore…it's all yours. 🤍"

As per the sources of CBS News, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Denny Directo praised the album and exclaimed, "Fans were left with more questions than there were answers, so good luck trying to decipher who these songs are about, what they mean…I feel like there are more heartbreak songs on this than there are love songs." Meanwhile, a fan wrote online, "What if I said TTPD's greatest strength lies on how unfiltered and honest the songwriting on this album is...like she doesn't gaf about antis anymore and she'll write anything she wants to write about." Another user added, "TTPD ain't gonna do as just surprise songs on eras, this album needs its own tour."