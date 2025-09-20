Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Claims She Cheated on Him With Joe Biden – And He’s Still Speaking Out 50 Years Later!

Divorces are rarely straightforward, but fifty years later, Jill Biden‘s rocky divorce from her first husband, Bill Stevenson, continues to garner attention from the press. After almost 50 years, most people move on, but Stevenson seems to have found a side gig in constantly reliving his version of what went down. Stevenson has made sure his name remains linked with the former First Lady, from saying Jill had an affair with Joe Biden to accusing the Bidens of being liable for his own issues with the law. The worst part is that a lot of his comments range from raising questions to being totally inconsistent.

Let’s look at some of his most questionable (and, to be honest, dramatic) claims below!

1) The political donation

In 2020, Stevenson told the Daily Mail that he had met Joe Biden after hearing Republican candidate Caleb Boggs say, “Go see that joke Joe Biden running against me.” Stevenson says that after that, he gave Biden’s campaign over $10,000 in cash. Although there were donations, the “cash” detail seems unnecessary, and the “joke” phrase looks somewhat similar to Stevenson attacking Biden decades later.

2) Cheating allegations

Stevenson’s allegation that Jill cheated on him with Joe is the most sensational claim he has made. When Jill turned down a Bruce Springsteen concert, saying she had to watch Joe’s children, he told Inside Edition that he knew something was wrong.

He went a little further and argued that Joe was driving when Jill’s car crashed, and Stevenson was responsible for paying for it. However, Jill’s camp denied all of this, maintaining the long-held belief that she only started dating Joe in 1975 after breaking up with Bill in 1974 and meeting the former months afterward. Put more clearly, there are a few major mistakes in Stevenson’s “affair” story.

3) Playing the victim in his legal drama

After being found guilty of fraud and bad checks, Stevenson told Newsmax that the Bidens were responsible. “Give her the house, or you’re going to have serious problems,” he threatened Joe’s brother, per Nicki Swift.

He and his brother faced charges two months later. Even though it’s a convenient framing, Stevenson’s trust still stands. Just because your ex married a then-senator doesn’t mean that fraudulent business dealings suddenly go away.

4) Contradictions galore about Jill

Jill Biden’s ex-husband thinks Joe should take cognitive test, says she’s pushing him ‘to the very edge’: Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, said that it is “clear Joe Biden has deeper issues.” https://t.co/aTZabD59se pic.twitter.com/W4BRi8RkZd — FedSlayer (@FedSlayer) July 7, 2024

Stevenson maintains that he has no bitterness toward Jill Biden.

In 2023, he told Newsmax, “I still care about her.” Yet, during their divorce, he called her “bitter” and “nasty.” What is it? Bitter critic or loyal ex? Due to his changing claims, his reputation is shakier than a bad Wi-Fi connection.

5) Proclaiming himself the Jill expert

Stevenson said in 2024 that “My take is the only take that can be taken seriously (…) I’m the only one [who] can tell the truth.” Even though their marriage ended over fifty years ago, he seems to suggest he still knows Jill better than anyone else. That’s quite ambitious for sure. His words seem less like experience and more like greed a la Samantha Markle!

6) Taking shots at Joe’s debate stumble

Stevenson jumped in when Joe Biden fumbled during a presidential debate. He told the New York Post, “Maybe the lies and exaggerations caught up with him.” Stevenson framed it as karma, but many argued over whether health was the root cause. Maybe this was expected, but another example of his favorite pastime: using every Biden blunder as his own “I told you so” moment.

BREAKING – YOUR REACTION: First Lady Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Warns America: “I’m Getting Even More Worried About the Country” After Biden Interview NOTE: In an interview with The New York Post, Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of First Lady Jill Biden, expressed growing concerns… pic.twitter.com/3AExnmTBlO — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 6, 2024

Anyway, Jill is now married to Joe, who is no longer president. Perhaps it’s time to let this drama rest.

