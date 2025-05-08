Jill Biden Lands a New Job—But Critics Won’t Stop Dragging Her for THIS Bizarre Reason!

Jill Biden has made it quite clear that she is not someone who is comfortable sitting idle or living under the shadows of her husband, Joe Biden, the former American President. Even when she was the First Lady, she never ditched her teaching job and continued her professional life, instead of just living with the tag of a President’s wife.

Now that she is no longer the First Lady, Jill Biden is all set to captain Milken Institute’s newly formed Women’s Health Network. Jill has always been an active advocate of women’s health and education, thus, taking this high-ranking position is not a shocking decision on her part.

She remains the first FLOTUS to keep her job while her husband served as the American President. Though she had her duties at the White House, she had mentioned to CBS, “I’m going to continue to teach.” She further added, “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession.” Not only did Jill say these words, she also meant them and made sure to keep her professional life separate from the political one she was involved in.

A former assistant dean at Delaware Tech, Mary Doody, talked to Vogue about how Jill wanted to keep her two lives separate, saying, “She kept it under wraps. And when she got her doctorate she got it under ‘Jacobs’; she didn’t use Biden, because she has just always wanted to be her own person and for the students to know her as a teacher and not as the wife of a senator.”

While Jill is clear about what she wants out of her life, critics on the internet seem to have some other plans for her as they believe that her priority now should be taking care of Joe Biden because of his failing health. One such critic posted on X, saying, “I hear Jill Biden got a job in California in a job for women’s health. That’s the last job she should have she couldn’t even help Joe!”

Another one added, “I need an explanation why someone her age would want to get a job instead of just relaxing and spending time with her children and grandchildren is it because they want influence? Or they crave attention? Vanity?” Other users went ahead with critiquing her own health given the position she will be heading. One such person posted, “She is advising people on health when she abused her husband’s health? She doesn’t even look healthy enough or have a strong enough voice to punch out of a paper bag.”

Jill Biden, however, does not care about her critics or what they say because she knows her objectives and priorities. Talking about her new role, she said, “From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale.”

She further added, “I am honored to join the Milken Institute as we unite leaders around a shared mission: for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible.” Her words show her resolution and her commitment toward the profession that she has chosen.

