Is Jill Biden Doing Okay? Inside Former First Lady’s Encounter With Skin Cancer

American educator Jill Biden was the American First Lady from 2021 to 2025, when Joe Biden served as the president. Despite being the president’s wife, Jill also worked as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, which allegedly made her the first spouse of a president to work a salaried job while her husband was serving the country.

After the 2025 election results, Joe and Jill Biden left the White House on January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump took over the American Presidency. Jill, now 73 years old, has not been very vocal about her upcoming plans since she left the White House with her husband.

Back in December, Jill Biden announced that she had taught her last semester at Northern Virginia Community College. However, there has been no further update on whether she will be returning to teaching or not. As an educator for most of her life, Jill Biden will likely continue doing so.

While Jill has always been actively involved in teaching and politics, it has always not been easy for her, especially health-wise. In 2021, while taking a walk on the beach with Joe Bidden, Jill had stepped on something sharp, which led to surgery.

The surgery, which was done at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, took out the debris that had punctured her left foot. Within a while, Jill was fine, as was reported by her press secretary, Michael LaRossa.

While this was a minor operation, a bigger blow came in 2023 when Jill had to undergo Mohs surgery to get rid of the cancerous lesions that had formed on her right eye. As she went to get this surgery done, it was further detected that there was a basal cell carcinoma on her chest, which also needed surgical removal.

Joe Bidden had accompanied his wife to the same Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where her foot surgery had taken place. This one was a lot more complicated and took eight hours. Talking about the whole thing, Jill told Associated Press, “I am so lucky that they caught it; they removed it; and I’m healthy.”

She also talked about cancer to AP and mentioned, “It was a little harder than I thought.” She also talked about the importance of using sunscreen following her surgery. As she mentioned, back in college, she had spent a lot of time in the sun, which probably led to cancer. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, she also mentioned, “I think during the pandemic we put off our screenings for so long. Now’s the time to get screened.”

As she emerged victorious from her health issues, Jill Biden has always been vocal about the health issues of other women as well. During her stay at the White House, she made it a point to talk about women’s health and how they should take care of themselves. In 1993, she founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative, and in 2024, she also announced that $100 million would be dedicated to research on women’s health.