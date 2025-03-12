Jill Biden Breaks Silence On Her Iconic Picture with Donald Trump—Here’s What She Said!

Back in December 2024, when Donald Trump had emerged victorious over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next American President, what made headlines beside this news was a picture of Jill Biden and Trump apparently sharing a nice moment of conversation.

Trump had shared that picture as a campaign for his own brand of perfumes, which are named “Fight, Fight, Fight”. Trump uploaded his and Jill’s picture with the caption, “A Fragrance Your Enemies Can’t Resist.”

This happened at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and Trump further stated in his post, “Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family.”

This whole act was slammed on social media with users calling the post “tacky” and “gross”. However, after a month or so, Jill Biden came forward with what actually happened. She said in an interview with The Washington Post that Trump said to her, “I had a good meeting with your husband in the Oval Office.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News Live (@abcnewslive)

To which she replied, “Yes, because you’re both talkers.” Having a conversation essentially meant she had to lean a little toward Trump and that is what that picture got clicked. Trump then went ahead with using it for his own benefit, without bothering to take permission from the other person present in the picture.

Jill and Joe Biden both have often faced criticism and harsh questions regarding their polite behavior with Trump, who has evidently crossed multiple lines with them. Jill’s answer to such questions have been simple, as she said in the same Washington Post interview, “Joe and I respect our institutions, our traditions. And it’s very important to me that they continue and we. What would be the point of nastiness?”

Her response made sense when looked at from the perspective of a decent couple who like to keep things courteous even with different political opinions. However, the Trumps clearly don’t share the same value as besides Donald Trump getting unnecessarily personal during his campaigns, Melania Trump has also appeared rather hostile toward the Bidens.

Back in 2024, Jill Biden had reportedly invited Melania over at The White House, which she refused to accept. Melania considers that the Bidens have treated her husband rather poorly and therefore she refuses to maintain a cordial relationship with them.

However, what Trump did with that picture of his and Jill clearly states the opposite. Keeping aside various political jabs, the Bidens have not publicly tarnished the image of the other family members of Trump, something that Donald Trump did. Melania’s actions in this light therefore seems to be coming from a pure bias towards her husband.

It is also rumored that Melania is apparently upset with the Bidens because of a raid that happened at the Mar-a-Lago residence and that was also another reason behind her deciding the offer presented by Jill Biden to visit The White House.