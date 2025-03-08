Jill Biden’s Classy Takedown of Melania Trump Over the Years—Without Saying a Word!

There will be very few people unaware of the not-so-secret feud between First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Jill Biden. The two ladies have never been the best of friends. Dr. Jill Biden, a well-respected educator, stood by her husband. Just on the contrary, Melania Trump has often been in the middle of controversies, the main reason being her inactiveness in the White House.

Given their complete differences, it’s not very surprising that the tension between them has been a matter of truth for over the years.

Melania has never stepped back from expressing her critical opinions of Jill. The former first lady didn’t stay quiet either but she has a different approach. Well, what’s that? The thing is, she never outright attacked Melania but drops subtle hints that seem to be a good clue that she isn’t exactly a fan.

Jill Biden Didn’t Approve of Melania’s Interior Design Choices

One of the first things Jill Biden did upon entering the White House was to undo many of Melania Trump’s renovations. Unlike previous first ladies who made changes to reflect new administrations, Jill reportedly did so out of sheer distaste for Melania’s style.

“Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.”

Jill even graced the cover of Vogue during her tenure; that was an opportunity never extended to Melania Trump, despite her former career as a model.

There is simply no comparison between Melania and Dr Jill. One is power thirsty and the other one isn’t. They aren’t the same. pic.twitter.com/eKPTTzk4sd — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) January 17, 2025

Many felt Jill’s changes were warranted, particularly after Melania’s infamous 2018 Christmas decorations, which featured eerie blood-red trees. The décor started making more sense when leaked recordings caught Melania complaining about her first lady duties. “I’m working … my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” she admitted. “But I need to do it, right?”

Did Jill Biden’s G7 Jacket Reference Melania’s Fashion Disaster?

One of Melania Trump’s most talked about fashion moments, in the controversial sense of course, was in 2018 when she wore a green jacket that read: “I really don’t care, do u?” The moment became infamous because she chose to wear it while visiting migrant children separated from their families at the border. Social media erupted in outrage, and many people slammed her for being insensitive and tone-deaf.

Years later, Jill Biden was seen wearing a jacket with the word “Love” emblazoned on the back during the G7 Summit. According to The Independent, she explained her choice by saying, “I think that we’re bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now.”

Melania Trump has refused an invitation to meet with Jill Biden at the White House. First Lady Doctor Jill Biden is classier, smarter and kinder than Melania by a long shot! Who agrees? 🖐️💙 pic.twitter.com/8WJeNqfCH0 — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) November 12, 2024

The outright difference between their two jackets wasn’t unnoticed either. Jill never confirmed, though, that it was a direct response to Melania’s fashion choice, but the internet certainly thought otherwise.

Melania Snubbed Jill Over Tea—And Jill Let the World Know

After Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, he returned to the White House for a meeting with the Bidens. However, he arrived alone—Melania did not accompany him. It has long been a tradition for the current and incoming first ladies to meet for tea and walk the White House grounds together. When Joe Biden won in 2020, Melania refused to uphold the tradition, and in 2024, she chose to do the same.

Jill, however, attempted to smooth things over. In a conversation with The Washington Post, she revealed that she sent Donald Trump a note to pass along to Melania, congratulating her and offering help.

Melania, however, reportedly refused the gesture. According to The New York Post, she declined Jill’s invitation because she was still bitter about the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, which had been authorized by the Biden administration. A source stated, “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer.” The statement made it clear that Melania had not moved past the incident.

Melania Trump Christmas vs Jill Biden. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/lXvgQqwIUD — JonCover (@JonCovering) December 14, 2023

Jill even reached out after the failed assassination attempt on Trump, but Melania again questioned her sincerity. Speaking to Paris Match(via The New York Post), she remarked, “I do question, however, whether Jill’s concern was genuine.”

Clearly, any chance of these two first ladies putting their differences aside remains slim.