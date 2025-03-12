US Military Getting Ready To Fire All Its Transgendered Troops—No More Recruitment For Trans Group

Among several campaign promises, one promise that Donald Trump made was to get trans people out of the military. In all his years in politics, he has made his disdain for transgendered extremely clear. Trump has made repeated attacks on transgender persons during the 2024 election campaign.

In January, he signed an executive order declaring they were unfit for military service. In response, the Pentagon has stated it will remove transgender personnel from the military. It will also prohibit them from enlisting.

The president ordered the policy change on January 27th,, 2025. It also noted that gender dysphoria was incompatible with the government’s “high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity.”

In line with an executive order signed by President Trump a month ago, the Pentagon has ordered that recruits and service members who suffer from gender dysphoria be kept apart from the US military.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump has officially signed an executive order restoring military readiness by banning transgender individuals from service. Strength, focus, and common sense are BACK in charge. Promises make, promises KEPT!🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/ov48YIvmGD — Hank™ (@HANKonX) January 27, 2025

The prohibition has been contested in court. Yet hundreds of transgender military personnel would face the possibility of having their careers terminated. All this could happen in a matter of weeks if a judge does not issue an injunction shortly.

There are many active-duty soldiers and high-ranking officials who can lose their jobs. SPARTA is an advocacy group for transgender veterans and service members. They have reached out to NPR and sent in a response.

In its response, the group says that trans soldiers have served “openly and honorably” in the US armed forces for almost ten years.

Pentagon says transgender troops will be kicked out of U.S. military in 60 days pic.twitter.com/Lhqfg01ZkB — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Nuked4Every1) March 1, 2025

According to the statement, there are thousands of transgender soldiers serving today. These people are entirely qualified for their roles. “Transgender Americans’ contributions to history, combat, and military excellence will never be erased by policy.

One such member of the trans group is Col Bree Fram, who has 22 years of military service. Due to President Donald Trump’s prohibition on transgender troops, she could be fired from the Space Force.

Fram spoke to AFP personally. Her opinions do not necessarily represent those of the Defense Department or the US government. However, she said that she would be heartbroken about the loss if it came to this. And this is not just about her but everyone involved.

Fram came out as transgender in public in 2016. This was after the US military repealed a prohibition on transgender troops. It was during the second term of Democratic President Barack Obama.

However, the first restriction came in 2017 when Trump tried to ban trans people from the military. Yet, in 2021, Joe Biden lifted the ban. But this time, Donald Trump is going one step ahead with the immediate firing of already serving active members.

DOD Spokesperson John Kirby announces the Pentagon has reversed Trump-era policies largely banning transgender people from serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/8lu8cnxdvZ — The Recount (@therecount) March 31, 2021

The country remains divided as it has been for every order that Donald Trump passes. Where the far right is with Donald trump on this decision, the left is against it. Democrats have called this order a hindrance to human rights.

All eyes are on the court now.