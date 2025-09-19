Ex-Joe Biden Staff Reveals He Pushed the Former President for Cognitive Exam Amid Worsening Memory in Office

Former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients’ revelation at the House Oversight Committee confirms how much Joe Biden’s mental health, memory, and decision-making abilities had declined. He revealed that the former president’s health declined while in office, according to a source.

Zients did not answer any of the reporter’s questions, but he told the committee about his suggestion for Biden to undergo a full medical workup, along with a cognitive exam. He recommended the medical checkup after Biden’s poor debate performance.

During the debate his voice was raspy and stumbled a lot. However, the White House and Biden’ campaign team covered the fumbles with a ‘cold’ excuse, which did not work out when Biden was at the Waffle house post the debate.

The source said Jeff Zients claimed Biden’s memory worsened by the end of his tenure, affecting his decision-making skills. There were mental freezes, according to Zients, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken and VA Secretary Denis McDonough believed Biden would not be able to serve a second term, given his condition at that time. Former national security adviser Jake Sullivan and former White House communications adviser Anita Dunn agreed on the need for a cognitive test as recommended by the chief of staff Zients.

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says Biden senior official Jeff Zients' interview is one of the most important in their investigation into the former president's health and autopen use. Comer said the committee has a lot of questions for Zients and described him…



Another testimony of Biden’s deteriorating health noted that Zients was supposed to ensure Biden was complying with advisers before making decisions. The source added, ‘Jeff had full confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve as president and is proud of what President Biden accomplished during his four years in office.’

So Biden made the final decisions himself. Zients revealed the former president struggled to remember dates and names. Furthermore, issues that needed three meetings ended up having a fourth meeting. Jill Biden also had demands like her husband not be ‘over-scheduled’ and be allowed to ‘return to the residence’ throughout Biden’s term.

Former Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients arrives for House Oversight Committee Biden probe interview Shakes hands with James Comer, does not answer reporter questions Comer confirmed to reporters this is last scheduled interview for autopen probe



While pointing to age-related concerns, Jeff Zients is also under investigation for unauthorized use of autopen. Trump has repeatedly attacked the Biden administration for autopen use claiming he never gave the order. Several major decisions, including pardons, were carried out using the unauthorized autopen, which is illegal.

Meanwhile, Biden claimed to be in the loop, but many times Zients’ name has come up in making the decision, joking that nobody knew there was President Zients, too, during the tenure. Rand Paul said, ‘Who knew that there was a President Jeff Zients and he was in charge of pardons? I mean, it is really shocking and, in all likelihood, criminal.’