JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Steps Up Because Of ‘Crisis At Every Level’

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, announced on Tuesday that he’s running for Congress in New York. His decision marks the first time in nearly a decade that a member of the Kennedy family has sought public office.

In a campaign video shared on social media, Schlossberg looked relaxed while talking about starting this new chapter in his life. He said he’s running to “carry the torch forward” and continue his family’s legacy of public service.

“My grandfather inspired a generation to serve,” he said. “Now it’s my turn to stand up for what’s right, for New York, and for our future.” Reuters confirmed his candidacy shortly after the video went live.

According to The Guardian, Schlossberg, 32, filed papers to run in New York’s 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. The seat is currently held by Democratic Representative Dan Goldman.

Schlossberg, who earned his law degree from Harvard in 2022, has occasionally appeared at political and family events but has largely stayed out of the public eye until now. Although he has on occasion called out Trump and even blasted him about destroying Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden.

In his launch video, he framed his campaign around economic fairness, climate change, and restoring faith in American leadership.

The Kennedy family, one of the most famous in American politics, has not held elected office since his mother, former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, left her diplomatic post in 2021. She has three children: two daughters and Schlossberg who is her only son.

While he avoided direct criticism of former President Donald Trump, Schlossberg appeared to draw a contrast with Trump-era politics. He also felt an urgency about the state of politics in the country. “It’s a crisis at every level”, Schlossberg said in the video.

He continued “It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government.” Adding, “He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics.”

Early reactions were mixed. Some Democrats on social media welcomed what they called a “fresh Kennedy voice” in Congress, while others questioned whether Schlossberg’s famous name alone would be enough to win votes in one of New York’s most competitive districts.

Political analyst Jessica Taylor told AP News that Schlossberg “represents a continuation of a storied American family brand, but also faces the challenge of proving himself in a new era.”

The Kennedy legacy still looms large in American politics. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1963, remains one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. He is especially remembered for his speeches on hope and civic duty.

Schlossberg’s father, Edwin Schlossberg, is a writer and designer, while his mother, Caroline Kennedy, served as U.S. ambassador to Japan and later Australia.

The campaign is expected to draw significant national attention as it unfolds. Schlossberg has not yet announced when he will officially kick off his first rally but said more details would come “in the days ahead.”

“I know what the Kennedy name means to people,” he said in closing. “It’s not about nostalgia. It’s about responsibility, and I’m ready to earn it.”

In the words of JFK himself, “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country”