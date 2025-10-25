JFK’s Grandson Declares War on Trump Over Rose Garden ‘Destruction’

Jack Schlossberg — the 31-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — has blasted what he calls Trump’s ‘destruction’ of his grandmother’s beloved Rose Garden.

In a fiery Instagram post that’s gone viral, Schlossberg accused the president of turning the White House into a lifeless shell of what it once was under his grandmother’s care. “My grandmother saw America in full color; Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete,” he wrote.

Schlossberg didn’t stop there — he accused Trump of erasing his grandmother’s legacy, saying she ‘brought life to the White House’ and turned it into a symbol of hope and beauty. “She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country. Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on, in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service.”

He hates the majority of Americans because they reject him. He’s wiped out the Jackie Kennedy Rose Garden & the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden because he’s never had the respect of the Kennedys. He hated the East Wing because Melania wants nothing to do with him and was never there.… pic.twitter.com/CJwcpGPFcx — Lynnez 🌊♥️🇺🇸 🐸Rib Gone Rogue (@RibGoneRogue) October 23, 2025

The JFK heir ended his post with a clear political message: Vote Trump out. “A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump. History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction, and who actually care,” he said. Alongside the post, Schlossberg shared heartbreaking photos, one of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., as a little boy enjoying Jackie’s lush, flower-filled garden, and another of the same space now covered in concrete and construction equipment.

Fans erupted in outrage, calling the transformation ‘soulless’ and ‘un-American.’ Critics have dubbed Trump’s redesign the ‘Rose Garden Club,’ a ‘taxpayer-funded Mar-a-Lago knockoff.’ The once-iconic space outside the Oval Office, long a symbol of grace, history, and presidential diplomacy, is now said to look more like a luxury resort patio than a national landmark.

And Trump’s makeover mania isn’t stopping there. He’s already bulldozed the East Wing of the White House to build his lavish $300 million ballroom, funded largely by his deep-pocketed donor friends. At first, Trump swore the renovations wouldn’t touch the White House itself. “It won’t interfere with the current building,” he said in July. “It will be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

But this week, Trump seemed to change his tune, claiming that keeping the East Wing intact would have “hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building.” “I and some friends of mine will pay for the ballroom at no cost to taxpayers,” he boasted. Originally estimated at $200 million, the ballroom project has now ballooned to nearly $300 million, with Trump bragging that “about $350 million” has been raised.

When pressed about how much he personally contributed, he dodged, saying, “I won’t be able to tell you until I finish… but I’ll donate whatever is needed.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to calm the backlash, chalking up the demolition and rising costs to “normal changes” in big construction jobs.

“The plans changed when the president heard counsel from the architects and the construction companies who said that in order for this East Wing to be modern and beautiful for many, many years to come… this phase one was necessary,” she said. But critics aren’t buying it, especially those who grew up idolizing Jackie Kennedy’s vision of a living, breathing, and beautiful White House. As Schlossberg’s post dominates social media, one thing is clear — the Kennedy legacy isn’t going quietly while Trump paves over history.