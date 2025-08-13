JFK’s Grandson Starts His New Job to ‘Fight’ and ‘Stop’ Donald Trump

Jack Schlossberg has been a long-time Trump critic. Now, the grandson of John F. Kennedy finally has a new job, which would help him earn a solid footing in his battle against the Republican President. Schlossberg has been appointed to the America250 Commission by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“We need someone who will make sure America’s 250th birthday celebrates our nation and our values. And I can’t think of a better person than Jack to take on that mission,” Schumer announced through his social media, sharing a video with the 32-year-old JFK grandson.

In the attached clip, Chuck Schumer is seen telling him, “I’m so proud to appoint Jack to the America250 Commission, which will be in charge of how we celebrate our great 250th birthday.”

He added, “Why am I putting Jack there? We know that Donald Trump will try aggrandize the whole thing and make it part of him and his ego. There’s no better person to push back on that than you, Jack.”

“And I know you will be there and make sure that when we celebrate our 250th birthday, we remember that America is a nation of justice, equal justice, of unity (E Pluribus Unum), of treating everybody with dignity, which of course, Trump will wanna take that 250 cake and just stuff it in his face and the face of his billionaire friends. You will be there to stop him.”

I’m thrilled to announce I’m appointing Jack Schlossberg @JBKSchlossberg to the America 250 Commission. We need someone who will make sure America’s 250th birthday celebrates our nation and our values. And I can’t think of a better person than Jack to take on that mission. pic.twitter.com/W6cAdJQRqH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2025

Jack Schlossberg, in response, expressed his gratitude to the Senate for the appointment, taking pride in “the fact that we are the heirs of our first revolution.”

“Your job: fight back, and I know you will,” Schumer told him, to which he promised, “I will make you proud.”

In the recent months, Donald Trump has attempted to gain further control over the America250 Commission which was initially formed as a bipartisan effort. According to a report by The Atlantic, Ariel Abergel, who was appointed by the President, called for the resignations of four Republican commissioners in an effort to appoint those more “friendlier” to Trump.

250 years old !! America’s biggest birthday yet. It’s an honor to serve on this US Semiquincentennial Commission ! Thank you @SenSchumer for this appointment and responsibility, and for your leadership at this critical hour. I won’t let you down. https://t.co/55dno9KXYE — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) August 13, 2025

Schlossberg acknowledged the current issue over the upcoming 250th birthday of the nation. In his video with Schumer, he said, “Right now our civil rights are under attack, equal justice is under attack, scientific progress is under attack, and I want to make sure that we celebrate our country for all of its colors and there is no more important task than celebrating our history for the sake of our future.”

Apart from Jack, the other Democrats appointed to the commission are Ford’s Theatre’s director, Paul R. Tetreault, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Alex Padilla, and Reps. Dwight Evans and Bonnie Watson Coleman.