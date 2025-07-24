Jack Schlossberg Claps Back at Ryan Murphy for Claiming He Doesn’t ‘Remember’ Anything About His Late Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jack Schlossberg has finally hit back at Ryan Murphy for accusing him of not “remembering” his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. The grandson of JFK shared an explosive Instagram post on Wednesday where he clapped back at the TV producer.

During an episode of the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast, Murphy said that he expected Schlossberg wouldn’t have any negative feelings about American Love Story, an upcoming series that will explore the marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Ryan claimed that it shouldn’t bother Jack at all since he doesn’t even “remember” JFK Jr. Expressing concerns about the upcoming FX series, Schlossberg commented that the show might be “profiting off of it in a grotesque way.” To this, the TV producer responded, “I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember.”

However, the Yale graduate firmly denied the claim that he doesn’t remember his late uncle. On his Instagram, Jack wrote, “You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented.”

Sharing a screenshot of the article, where Murphy made that claim, the JFK grandson wrote, “RYAN MURPHY: SAY IT TO MY FACE.”

Then, he proceeded to share the memories he has of John F. Kennedy Jr. “My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and “the nudist,” picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible. I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died,” he wrote.

Schlossberg continued, “I remember Wyclef singing at his funeral. More memories are passed down from stories —like the time he locked himself out of a car in an intersection and asked the guy screaming at him if he could borrow a golf club to smash the window to get the keys, and then did it.”

The upcoming series, American Love Story, will also reflect on the 1999 plane crash tragedy that took the lives of both JFK Jr. and Carolyn, alongside her sister, Lauren Bessette. Last month, Jack expressed his disdain for the work, saying, “For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no.”

He added, “For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great. What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way.”

The series is now set to be released on FX on Valentine’s Day 2026. Paul Kelly will be playing the role of JFK Jr., while actress Sarah Pidgeon will take on his wife, the fashion icon, Carolyn.