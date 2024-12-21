JFK Allegedly Infected Wife Jackie Kennedy With Multiple STDs That Might Have Caused Her Miscarriages

Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, better known as Jackie got married to former president John F. Kennedy in 1953. The couple had four children—Arabella, Caroline, John Jr., and Patrick—but only Caroline and John Jr. made it past infancy. Arabella was stillborn in 1956. Patrick was born prematurely on August 7, 1963, but passed away two days later. Jacqueline had a difficult time getting pregnant, and three months after her first pregnancy, in 1955, she had a miscarriage. According to the Daily Mail, a newly released book in July 2024 shockingly claimed the reason behind her tragic pregnancies. It stated that the former first lady allegedly contracted several STDs from her husband and only consented to stay married after receiving $1 million from her father-in-law.

President John F. Kennedy enters the hospital to inform his wife, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, of the death of their newborn son, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy. Otis Air Force Base, Massachusetts. 9th August 1963. pic.twitter.com/VdHK1vfBiQ — Daily JFK Pictures (@DailyJFKPics) August 10, 2024

Columnist Maureen Callahan wrote in her book Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed that in 1956, Jackie was considering a divorce from John because of his infidelity. The late president allegedly gave her asymptomatic chlamydia and other illnesses he contracted from having affairs outside their marriage. Chlamydia may lead to issues with fertility. In 1956, Jackie lost her daughter Arabella in a horrific third-trimester stillbirth after suffering several miscarriages. However, Joseph P. Kennedy feared that the divorce might affect the chances of his son becoming the president.

Hence "he offered her (Jackie) $1 million to stay in the marriage," Callahan wrote. "And millions more if John ever gave her a sexually transmitted disease again." If left untreated or repeatedly contracted, chlamydia can lead to infertility and pelvic inflammatory illness, which irreparably damages the womb, ovaries, or fallopian tubes. Additionally, chlamydia can cause harmful bacteria in women, which can result in miscarriages and stillbirths.

Although he was portrayed as vigorous and robust, John F. Kennedy suffered from a variety of health problems since the age of 13, including chronic stomach and back pain.



As per TMZ, in 2021 the late president's former mistress likened him to sex offender Harvey Weinstein. Diana de Vegh, who was then a 20-year-old college student alleged that their affair began in 1958, when JFK was still a U.S. Senator, and continued for four years, ending in 1962, one year before he was assassinated. In an exclusive with Airmail, Vegh claimed that she was still a student at Radcliffe College when she met John at a political function. She alleged that they began dating shortly after, and met at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City or at his residence in Boston.

Additionally, the mistress admitted feeling jealous because she claimed he was having several other affairs simultaneously. According to Vegh, their relationship was nothing exceptional; she said it was "just small conversation, casual sex, and his pretentious, meaningless rhetoric before he sent her home." Naturally, all of this occurred while the former president was still married to Jackie. While explaining the reason why she exposed JFK now, she stated that she believed that women are still subservient to powerful men, even in light of the #MeToo movement, and she wanted them to prioritize themselves.