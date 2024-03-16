Internet Mocks Rose Hanbury, Prince William's Rumored Mistress, with Brutal Nickname

The British royalty has been drawing harsh criticism from the netizens lately. Rose Hanbury, allegedly involved in a romantic entanglement with Prince William has been facing immense backlash over the internet. In addition to the rumor, this nasty nickname given to Hanbury is now creating waves for its weird familiarity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Jones

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's former best friend, Hanbury has been entitled to the misnomer Camilla 2.0. Social media remains abuzz with speculation surrounding Hanbury, with some users even dubbing her "Camilla 2.0." A profile on Hanbury, recently published by The Independent on March 10, 2024, sparked further discussion. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user called her "The mistress... Camilla 2.0," At the same time, another made implications regarding Middleton's recent withdrawal from public view and the ensuing conspiracy theories. One person even went as far as to suggest that "They're going to replace her with Rose Hanbury, Camilla 2.0."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Max Mumby

The nickname "Camilla 2.0" carries a negative connotation, drawing parallels to Queen Camilla, who gained her title through her marriage to King Charles III after their well-publicized affair during Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana. This caused a major scandal, and Diana's comments about it became quite famous. "I remember saying to my husband, 'Why is this lady around?; He said, 'I refuse to be the Prince of Wales that never had a mistress'" in the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words.

Wait.. Whats going on? Her husband is divorcing her because it turns out the child is not his. Which begs the questions; 1. How old is the child? 2. How long have they been at this? 3. Is this really all going down in 2024?https://t.co/gGdXTvPa07 — Anthony Mark (@Anthony_SMark) March 11, 2024

This speculation has been fueled by the circulation of an image showing the Duchess of Cambridge with her three children a few months after her scheduled abdominal surgery that occurred in January. According to reports by Newsweek, in this altered photo, she is not wearing her famous sapphire wedding ring. This has led to rumors linking Hanbury to potential issues between Middleton and Prince William, inadvertently involving the Marchioness of Cholmondeley in online speculation by the royal family followers.

Amidst the online frenzy, rumors suggest that Hanbury's daughter, Iris, is Prince William's child. "I predicted this back in 2019! I'm also hearing whispers that Rose Hanbury had a child with William! So much for Meghan Markle being the source of all the scandals!" shared one user on X. Another outlandish theory circulating on TikTok, proposed by Virus Geezer, suggests that Middleton is expecting a child with the late Thomas Kingston. "Thomas was in a relationship with Kate's sister Pippa Middleton for a while. And he maintained a connection with Kate ever since," he speculated. Kingston, who was the son-in-law of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, was tragically found deceased in mysterious circumstances with a head injury on February 25, as reported by The Guardian. No further information is available on his unprecedented death.