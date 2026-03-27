Calls for Barron Trump to enlist in the United States Military have once again intensified. WWE star Jesse Ventura not only implied that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump might have been a false flag operation. Given that thirteen servicepeople have been killed so far in the USA and Israel’s joint assault on Iran, many critics of the commander-in-chief have called for his own children to enlist in the military.

Ventura put Donald Trump’s history of dodging military service front and center. Donald Trump was famously barred from serving in Vietnam after he received a doctor’s note for bone spurs. Ventura said, “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this, having been in the military. Trump wouldn’t know it because he’s a draft-dodging coward. But anyway, it’s this: a war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?”

Former Governor Jesse Ventura: “How can you send someone else’s kids to war if you won’t send your own? So I’m calling on Barron Trump to enlist in the US military. Do something your father never had the courage to do.”

pic.twitter.com/6lmPfye2ws — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2026

Donald Trump’s war with Iran has largely been unpopular with the general American public. Gas prices continue to rise as the war rages on, with countries bracing for an energy crisis around the world. As the crisis continues, Trump’s granddaughter came under similar scrutiny as her uncle, Barron Trump. A vlog that she posted to YouTube had users asking the young Trump family member to enlist as well.

Jesse Ventura directly asked Barron Trump on Piers Morgan Uncensored to enlist in the Army, saying, “Enlist in the United States military right now, do something your father didn’t have the courage to do, do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do.”

Further, Ventura spoke about the assassination attempt on Trump, which grazed the president’s right ear and killed one bystander. Ventura, when pressed by Piers Morgan on whether it was a false flag operation, said, “I don’t know, where’s his scar today?”

“WWE’s Jesse Ventura claims key detail proves Donald Trump’s assassination attempt was fake” – VT #SmartNews https://t.co/dNm7HaOBtQ — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) March 26, 2026

The war with Iran has weighed on the global economy, as oil and gas prices have skyrocketed. Donald Trump has said that there have been multiple advanced talks with Iran, while the latter has denied any talks. Sources suggest that while Trump has handpicked negotiators to deal with Iran, the West Asian country has made it clear that it would only negotiate with JD Vance. Trump has also suggested that the person with whom he is negotiating is not the newly elected supreme leader of the country, Mojtaba Khamenei.