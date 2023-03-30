Jeremy Renner Has 'No Regrets' For Risking Life To Save His Nephew in Near-Fatal Snowcat Crash

Jeremy Renner, the famous actor known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye, recently spoke about the snowplow accident that nearly took his life earlier this year. The incident occurred on New Year's Day near his home in Nevada, where he was helping a stranded driver.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Theo Wargo

According to Buzzfeed News, The actor broke over 30 bones in the incident but has no regrets about risking his life to save his nephew from being crushed by the vehicle. In an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, Renner opened up about the terrifying experience, recalling every detail of the accident. He explained that he would do it all again, even though it put him in danger. "I was awake through every moment. I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Renner's injuries were extensive, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, a pierced liver, a collapsed lung, and a broken jaw and eye socket. He said that during his recovery, he often wondered what he would look like once he had healed. "I’m thinking like, What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?" he said.

Despite his injuries, Renner confirmed that he used sign language to communicate his love for his family after the accident. The actor's recovery was a long and emotional process, but he was determined to come back stronger. He shared his experience on his social media pages, where he thanked everyone for their messages of support and thoughtfulness for him and his family.

In one of his social media posts, Renner said that his broken bones will "mend and grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens." He also mentioned that he had returned home from the hospital and watched the season two premiere of his show, Mayor of Kingstown, with his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

The accident occurred on a private road near Reno, where Renner was trying to help a stranded driver. He was run over by his own snowcat, a vehicle similar to a truck that runs on tracks instead of wheels. The incident left him hospitalized in critical condition, and he underwent surgery the next day.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve spoke to the Reno Gazette-Journal about the incident and confirmed that the actor was trying to help a stranded driver when he was run over by his own snowcat. The 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office revealed that Renner was "completely crushed" by the vehicle, as per Buzzfeed News. Renner's recent interview with Sawyer will shed light on his experience, the events leading up to the accident, and his emotional journey to recovery.