Jennifer Lopez's Mom Disapproved of One of Her Boyfriends and It Wasn't Diddy

Since Jennifer Lopez entered the public eye, her romantic life has been the subject of intense public scrutiny. For years, fans have been curious about her purported high-profile relationships and flings. One of the most talked-about and widely publicized relationships she had was with the controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, also frequently shared her feelings about her daughter's romantic partners. She questioned Lopez's relationship with Combs and also voiced concerns when Lopez began seeing a man who was 18 years younger than her.

Nearly a decade ago, Lopez started a relationship with Casper Smart, a background dancer who was 18 years junior to her. At 42, Lopez’s romance with the 24-year-old quickly became a media sensation, with the significant age gap drawing both public and press attention, as reported by Fandom Wire. Lopez revealed that her mother was also puzzled by her decision, voicing concerns about the age difference. The singer revealed her mother's reaction and said, "When she found out we were seeing each other, she was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I told her, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. Just ride with me.’"

Lopez added, "She’s my mom; she wants me to be happy. But here’s the thing. If anything goes wrong, and if anything goes right, she’s gonna be there, I know that." She then revealed how she felt about the relationship and said, "I didn’t feel okay with it for a minute. At first, I just loved it. And then I go, ‘What am I doing?’ You go through all the emotions. I’ve always looked at relationships like, for the future, where is it going, are we getting there, are we doing this? And now, I’m just like, ‘Maybe it’s okay to just be in the moment. Maybe it’s okay to just enjoy this for right now. Who knows where it’s going? There’s love here. Just relax.’"

Lopez’s relationship with Smart spanned from October 2011 to August 2016, with several breaks along the way. The romance began shortly after she separated from her then-husband, Marc Anthony. However, it ended for good in 2016 when Lopez learned of Smart’s infidelity, as reported by InStyle. Just months later, in December 2016, Lopez and rapper Drake set the rumor mill buzzing when they shared the same cozy photo of themselves on a couch, posted to their respective Instagram accounts. Though neither confirmed they were dating, insiders were hopeful about their connection.

Furthermore, Lopez and Drake rang in the new year together. Lopez wore a gorgeous Tiffany necklace that Drake had given her to his show in Las Vegas. However, according to sources, their relationship fell apart by February 2017 and was never serious—just two people enjoying each other's company. By March of that year, Lopez clarified during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah that they were not in a relationship. Fast forward to July 2021, Lopez made her romance with Ben Affleck Instagram-official, marking the return of their long-awaited love story.