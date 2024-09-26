Here’s the Surprising Age Gap Between Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr. No One Knew

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.’s relationship has captivated both fans and critics alike, but one detail that often surprises people is the prominent age gap between the couple. With a nearly nine-year difference, the duo has been defying expectations since they began dating in 2018. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and political commentator, turned 55 in March 2024, while Don Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, celebrated his 46th birthday in December 2023. Their relationship began shortly after Don Jr.’s highly publicized divorce from Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom and businessman Eric Villency, also has a son from her previous marriage.

Despite their personal histories, the couple found common ground, and after two years of dating, they became engaged in 2020. The proposal, which took place on Don Jr.’s birthday in December 2020, was kept quiet for over a year before being confirmed in January 2022. An insider revealed, "It's been an open secret for the past 12 months. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years." Although the nine-year age gap might seem prominent to some, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have always insinuated the strong connection and balance in their relationship. In a 2022 interview, Guilfoyle gushed, "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle are an odd couple pic.twitter.com/NdyWojXpe8 — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) March 10, 2022

As per The List, Guilfoyle further remarked, "I love being an independent career woman and strong female, with my own opinions and passions. Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" Though their nearly decade-long age gap has drawn attention, it’s nothing compared to the 24-year difference between Don Jr.’s father, Donald Trump, and his stepmother, Melania Trump. They met when Donald was 52, and Melania was just 28. Despite this significant gap, Melania said, "It was a great chemistry and energy. We had a great time, we started to talk. You know, something was there right away."

Donald added, "We literally have never had an argument or — forget about the word fight. We never even had an argument. We're just very compatible. We get along. We just have a very good relationship." In contrast, recent rumors have swirled around both couples. Reports have suggested trouble in the paradise of both couples, especially after Don Jr. was reportedly seen kissing model Bettina Anderson in August 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Despite the rumors, Guilfoyle remains a key figure in Trump family politics. As per People magazine, Guilfoyle noted in a 2021 interview, "We really are a team, we support each other, we’re best friends. We have great conversations and a lot of laughs together. It’s great we have such a strong relationship. It’s never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it.”