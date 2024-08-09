Jennifer Lopez's Inner Circle Criticizes Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Drama, Say "He’s a Triple-A a–hole"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to fuel divorce rumors after the Argo actor bought himself a $20.5 million bachelor pad in Brentwood, California, and remained absent from his wife's birthday celebration. According to Page Six, the On the Floor singers' inner circle are becoming more outspoken about their dislike for Affleck. In response to the ongoing divorce speculations, JLo's longtime manager, Benny Medina, and best friend, Leah Remini, who have a history of animosity toward Affleck, called him a "triple-A a–hole."

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Medina, previously close, began to deteriorate with Affleck's growing influence. Affleck suggested changes to Lopez's team and encouraged her to take more control over her business. pic.twitter.com/voY4hFzZLi — gustavo oliveira (@gtroubeaux) June 3, 2024

When 'Bennifer' first met on the sets of Gigli in 2003, Medina developed a strong dislike for Affleck, who suggested that Lopez reorganize her staff and assume financial responsibility. This led to Lopez firing Medina, her dependable manager who was instrumental in making "Jenny from the Block" a worldwide name. She then took an unprecedented step and filed a complaint with California's labor commission, alleging that Medina had unlawfully contracted work on her behalf and embezzled over $100,000, according to The New York Times.

In June 2003, Lopez fired her longtime manager Benny Medina and filed a complaint with the California Labor Commission, accusing Medina of illegal hiring and misappropriation of over $100,000. pic.twitter.com/2unlQLkNQS — gustavo oliveira (@gtroubeaux) June 3, 2024

However, Gigli bombed at the box office and soon 'Bennifer' called off their engagement, thus leading Medina to re-enter Lopez's life as her trusted aide once again. “The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” a source said referring to Affleck and Medina's status quo. “His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative...He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?” the insider said of the longtime manager.

Within weeks, Lopez signed with Patrick Whitesell, Affleck's agent and close friend. The release of "Gigli" in 2003 was a major box office failure, damaging Lopez and Affleck's public image. pic.twitter.com/fU3vrwlW9d — gustavo oliveira (@gtroubeaux) June 3, 2024

Likewise, Affleck had also influenced a break up between Lopez and her bestie, Remini, whom she met through her former husband Marc Anthony. A source claimed that Remini counseled the Dance Again singer to think about her rekindled romance with Affleck. “Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties,” the informant claimed. Lopez ended up not inviting Remini for the wedding. However, this year, the two besties got back in touch, with Remini reportedly providing assistance throughout Lopez and Affleck's rumored marital problems, according to the insider.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steve Granitz

“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a–hole,” the second source said. The insider also claimed that Affleck has been delaying divorcing Lopez in order to spare her more humiliation, but it's already too late. “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together,” they revealed. A second source added, “This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in.”