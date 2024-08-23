Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Alex Rodriguez' Shares a Cryptic Quote Amid Her Divorce Filing With Ben Affleck

Before dating Ben Affleck for the second time, Jennifer Lopez was dating Alex Rodriguez. They were one of Hollywood's most popular power couples. However, in March 2021, the couple shocked their fans by announcing their separation. Soon, Lopez went on to remarry Affleck in 2022. Fast forward to the present, amid the ongoing drama of Lopez and Affleck's relationship, Rodriguez posted a mysterious quote on his social media, as reported by Page Six.

The former MLB player shared one of his old statements. It read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.” The timing of the post raised eyebrows. However, since their breakup, Rodriguez has maintained a cordial relationship with the singer. Earlier when announcing their separation, in a joint statement, he had stated, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

As reported by People magazine, they added, "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." In June, an insider suggested that Rodriguez was secretly enjoying the buzz about his ex-fiancée and her husband possibly heading for a split, viewing it as karma. A source said, "Alex fell apart when J.Lo ran off with Ben."

As reported by InTouch Weekly, the source added, “He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him. He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things ten times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.” The informant continued, “To see [Jen] getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly.”

“His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn,” the source claimed. The insider opined that Rodriguez is really happy in his new relationship and doesn’t want Lopez back. They said, “That doesn’t mean he’s not going to enjoy watching this train wreck. He still harbors a lot of resentment towards J. Lo and feels more than justified in it." Earlier, the former MLB player had wished her luck. While appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Rodriguez said, “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. I wish her and the children, who are smart, beautiful, and wonderful— I wish them the very best," as reported by Page Six.