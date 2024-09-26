Jennifer Lopez's Brand Accidentally Posts and Then Deletes Selfie with 'Ben' Necklace Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez's beauty brand 'JLo Beauty' posted a selfie of her on their social media account where she's sporting her famous 'Ben' necklace. However, they soon realized the mistake and deleted the snap and replaced that with a product carousel. The 'Bennifer' saga that began in the early 2000s and rekindled after a decade has ended on a heartbreaking note.

Interestingly, even JLo reshared the post on her Instagram Stories before even that was taken down. The Daily Mail first spotted the error and documented it, however, the photograph in question is actually an old one dated August 23, 2023, and still lying in Lopez's Instagram feed. In fact, the songstress has still kept her memories with Ben Affleck intact on social media.

The Selena star's neckpiece is one of the many priceless gifts from her now estranged husband. In the snap, she is seen rocking layers of gold chains, including the 'Ben' dainty neckpiece that Affleck gifted to JLo for her 53rd birthday in 2022. The brand Foundrae's creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told PEOPLE, the Gone Girl actor custom-designed the necklace for her.

However, this isn't the first photo where JLo is seen rocking the luxurious token of love. She sported it on several occasions but this time, it grabbed renewed attention from fans as the couple are reportedly heading for a divorce after nearly two years of marital bliss. After months of speculation that their tumultuous relationship was on the verge of collapse, the news of their breakup was officially out after the singer filed for separation.

Although none of the stars publicly addressed the problems, multiple sources confirmed that 'Bennifer' is ending. While JLo cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce petition, a source close to both of them revealed, "They are very different people. She's super public and is more social, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."

Meanwhile, another source blamed Affleck's unstable "mood swings [with] big highs and big lows. Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people. It was another source of tension between them. An insider who is close to the Good Will Hunting actor added, "He doesn't understand how his bad mood affects people around him."

In addition, a separate source who witnessed them back in 2000 and saw them rekindling a 2.0 version of their romance questioned the pace of their relationship, "It happened quickly. These were two people who were in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? They really loved each other." Despite what conspired between the ex-couple, Lopez is "heartbroken."

Now that their relationship is done and dusted, the divorce proceedings are equally painful. The estranged couple is in the final stages of dividing their assets, which includes their love nest in Beverly Hills, per Hello! Magazine.