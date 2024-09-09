Jennifer Lopez Sparks Romance Rumors With NBA Star Jimmy Butler After Flirty Instagram Exchange

Jennifer Lopez is once again at the center of a new swirl of romance rumors. After her recent split from actor Ben Affleck, the superstar has been linked with Miami Heat's NBA star, Jimmy Butler. The gossip started heating up when fans noticed some playful exchanges between Lopez and Butler on social media, igniting speculation about a potential new romance. Lopez, known for her high-profile relationships, has always attracted attention to her love life. Following months of rumors, her recent split from Affleck has left fans curious about her next move. And now, with Butler entering the conversation, that curiosity has only intensified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As per Marca, the flirtation between Lopez and Butler became public when the singer posted a demure clip on Instagram with the caption. "Very demure... very mindful." While the clip was stunning, it was the comment section under Lopez’s post, nudging the singer to address an earlier private conversation they had. He wrote, "Would it be too modest of you to respond to my DM?" Lopez, known for her sharp wit, responded in kind, asking, "Do you have a ring?" While it remains unclear if Lopez was referring to an NBA Championship ring or something more personal, the exchange certainly gave fans more to speculate about.

As per OK Magazine, the flirtatious interaction comes shortly after Lopez’s recent divorce from Affleck, with whom she shared a whirlwind romance and two-year marriage. An insider revealed, "He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives." A source close to Lopez revealed her situation and noted, "She's surrounded by family, friends, and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."

🚨 J.Lo and Ben Affleck File for Divorce



Ben Affleck bought a $20.5M LA mansion as divorce rumors swirled.



J.Lo sold her NYC penthouse, signaling trouble in paradise.



Sources said their relationship has "been over for months."



Source: TMZ pic.twitter.com/lfcPsMEY8g — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2024

The couple also parted ways with their extravagant $68 million mansion, marking a clear end to their relationship. An insider noted, "The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her. She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances…She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe." However, another source revealed, "His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there. It was such a pain and time-consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

Talking about the challenges one source spilled the beans and said Lopez was tired of waiting and there is a symbolism behind the date she took the major step. The source remarked, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.” They further added, “The move gives her control of the process. It's good that she did it."