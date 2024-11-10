Jennifer Lopez Shares the Must-Have Item She Never Leaves Home Without—and Fans Are Obsessed

In a recent interview with People magazine, Jennifer Lopez discussed her holiday self-care routine. Offering insights into her approach to beauty and wellness, Lopez mentioned one particular accessory that has become a staple in her day-to-day, which is also a fan favorite— her custom-made bling cup.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on December 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You / Getty Images)

“Everywhere I go with my bling cup, everybody’s always obsessed,” Lopez said. “I just carried it around on set because it just reminded me to drink water all day, and it’s become a thing — I never expected it to become a thing,” she added. The bling cup first caught the attention of fans in 2017 when Teneka Moore, founder of Taylor Made Bling in St. Louis, was asked by Lopez’s manicurist to create a custom piece for the star. Moore, who handcrafts each item by placing individual crystals, was thrilled to make one. “I shipped the cup and two days later. J-Lo was all over social media and magazines with this cup,” Moore recalled.

And the mystery of the missing #BlingCup💎🥤is officially solved. Just in time for @JLo to get from #HardRockToHalf! pic.twitter.com/ZMIUUNujN2 — Hard Rock Cafe (@HardRock) February 3, 2020

Since then, Moore has established a good business relationship with the star, frequently receiving custom orders. “Anything you can think of, she will order a cup to commemorate what she’s doing,” Moore shared. “J.Lo is the hardest-working woman in Hollywood,” she added. Recently, one of Moore’s designs was on full display for millions of viewers during the Super Bowl, when Lopez carried a cup in an action-packed commercial as though it were her co-star. “J-Lo had a whole commercial themed around the cup,” Moore remarked. “I couldn’t have dreamed something like that would happen back when I first started the business.”

Happy Sunday! ✌🏽week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup 💎🥤!!! Head over to my TikTok to take on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge!!! https://t.co/Wnxncm1Wnq pic.twitter.com/n9hVdIL9hJ — jlo (@JLo) January 19, 2020

During the interview, Lopez noted that the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year but she makes an effort to keep her routine consistent, focusing on skincare, exercise, and meditation to maintain a balance, Cheatsheet reported. Lopez explained that she prioritizes “sticking to [her] skincare even when [she’s] tired." For moments of relaxation and recharging, she incorporates short affirmations and mindful breathing exercises.

#GlowLikeJLo with #JLoBeauty 🤩✨ Jennifer prepped her base by using the below essentials —

🤍 That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser

⚡️ That JLo Glow Serum

👀 That Fresh Take Eye Cream

💧That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer pic.twitter.com/iFy9E872Sh — JLO BEAUTY (@jlobeauty) May 15, 2022

Lopez’s skincare routine centers around her JLo Beauty collection, which she curated to meet her standards for self-care. It combines beauty essentials and products she uses in her daily routine. “Each set is very thoughtfully curated with our fan-favorite products and some limited-edition must-haves that are perfect for pampering and self-care, especially when it gets busy during the holidays,” Lopez said.

Reflecting on the upcoming holiday season, Lopez expressed excitement about reconnecting with family. “It was a pretty intense year for me, and I am most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” she shared. She opined that holidays bring an opportunity to slow down. “I am a sucker for the holidays,” she admitted.