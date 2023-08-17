Jennifer Lopez Mesmerizes Fans With Her Ageless Skincare Routine in New Filter-Free Video

Jennifer Lopez is giving no-makeup goals in her latest beauty video on Instagram. The 54-year-old Waiting for Tonight hitmaker shared some rare glimpses of her filter-free natural skin. The JLo Beauty founder who recently celebrated her birthday shot a selfie video in her well lit spacious bathroom. “No filter. All. Me. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” Lopez captioned the clip, with the tag "This is...54" which referred to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

The On the Floor songstress looked stunning in a dust pink silk robe and messy bun. “I just had a birthday…and I feel better than ever!" she exclaimed while looking at the camera. “I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day,” she continued while pointing out at a line of exotic skincare products from her beauty line.

The Let's Get Loud singer went on to show off her JLo Ghost serum while applying it on her face. “Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin…’ I call bull**** on you right now,” She said. Lopez followed up the skin care routine by applying a clear bottle of sunscreen.

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” Lopez went on to advise her 250 million fans. Her JLo Ghost serum costs approximately $79 and That Big Screen Moisturizer with SPF 30 costs around $55. Before ending her skin routine she added, “There is no filters and no retouching on this video”.

As per Page Six, fans were left divided on her "no filter" claims, “Promote your plastic surgeons instead," one fan wrote. A second fan said, “She looks fantastic. Younger than 54 but there is definitely a filter on that video. Or special lighting. I’ve seen other pictures of her and it looks different than this video," adding, "Not saying she doesn’t look fabulous but this is a bit misleading.”

“You are 54 years old and you are so natural and beautiful girl, it’s natural for people to envy you and hate you," a third fan praised her. “You mocking the hater lmaoo I love you Jenny that’s right you tell em!!!” a fourth fan added. While a fifth fan chimed in, “I am 35 and she looks younger than me."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Pa Ti singer had showcased her glowing ageless skin while enjoying a vacation in Positano, Italy. Lopez had shared a compilation video of herself lounging during the exotic vacation on Instagram.

She also gave an impromtu live perfromance in front of a lively crowd at the Taverna Anema e Core in Capri, Lopez was seen wearing a stunning silver sequinned mini dress as she serenaded the crowd with a selection of her hits. Earlier that evening, the All I Have songstress dined at the Aurora restaurant before heading to a posh nightclub until the wee hours of Sunday morning.

