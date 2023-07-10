Jennifer Lopez Credits 'Self-Care' as the Cornerstone of a Healthy Lifestyle: 'Mind, Body, and Soul'

Jennifer Lopez talked about maintaining good health and the importance of a balanced lifestyle in an interaction. During the launch of her new lower-calorie alcohol line Delola, she revealed exclusively to People a few months back that the secret to a healthy lifestyle lies in having a strict daily routine.

Emphasizing the healthy lifestyle, she said, "For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care. Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin." The Anaconda actress said that she believes in the basics when it comes to health and wellness and shared her two cents with her fans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Lopez told the outlet that the basics include a good-night sleep, drinking lots of water, and learning the art of meditation. She also added that "taking care of your mind, your body, your soul," is equally crucial. A 360-degree approach to health and wellness is what Lopez recommends and follows. "Those always work. They're the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do," she explained.

The Mother actress added, "I always feel like, OK, if I'm feeling too tired, what am I neglecting? Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Whatever it is, am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way? If something's off, I check the basics, and for me, that always works."

However, she acknowledged that it is easier said than done. People often overlook these basics because they "get busy" and get "bogged down with life." But Lopez stressed that letting go of one of the basics can lead to more things going wrong. She said, "We have to kind of remember that if we're not right, nothing goes right."

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Lopez launched Delola, her venture into the entrepreneurial world. Her alcohol brand offers readymade spritzes—which hit stores, restaurants, and bars in April. Lopez has come up with interesting names for her beverages. The Bella Berry is made with vodka, the Paloma Rosa has tequila, and the L'orange features an amaro base. The 750ml bottle retails for $23, and the 375ml bottle is $12.

The actress-turned-businesswoman partnered with industry experts Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan, along with renowned mixologist Lynnette Marrero. Together the team curated lower-calorie cocktails with healthier, more natural ingredients like elderflower, hibiscus, and passionfruit. Every serving has roughly 110 calories or less while containing about the same alcohol by volume (ABV) as a glass of wine.

"I loved the idea of creating something a little more healthy, a little bit more to my taste with [kind of] healthier ingredients and being gluten-free," Lopez said, her pride for her new brand evident. The Boy Next Door actress has always been an advocate for a healthier lifestyle. She has opened up in the past about suffering panic attacks caused by severe exhaustion in her 20s.

In her On the JLo newsletter, Lopez revealed, "There was a time in my life when I used to sleep three to five hours a night. I was in my late 20s and thought I was invincible." She further spoke about how it took a toll on her health, until one day she was "completely frozen" and "couldn't see clearly."

Now more than ever, it’s sooo important to advocate for your own health and wellness. 🤍 Everyone deserves to look and feel their best ... self-care is your right! pic.twitter.com/vvMl1j6pal — jlo (@JLo) July 20, 2020

New York Post notes that Lopez flipped her life around after experiencing panic attacks in her 20s by prioritizing self-care. Lopez concluded, "I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that's where my journey to wellness began."

