Jennifer Lopez Parody's Her Crazy Love Life in $20M Self-Financed Documentary Film

In her latest musical documentary, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which debuted on Prime recently, Jennifer Lopez portrays a fictional version of herself. Inspired by events from her real life, especially her highly publicized romantic life, the documentary plot revolves around those incidents. In one of the sequences from the storyline, her on-screen friends get worried that the On My Way hitmaker is morphing into a sex addict.

In a clip shared on Prime Video's official Instagram account when J-Lo gets home, she sees her friends seated around a dining table, their expressions filled with concern. She then says, "What are you guys doing here?" as she enters the room with her latest romantic interest. One of the friends then says: "We think you might be a sex addict." Lopez gives out a shocked laughter and mouths: "What?!" Another concerned friend responds: "Maybe." Their worries are validated by the fact that the Papi songstress' crazy love life changes into a major plot point and she is shown getting married to her third husband. During the wedding, guests make fun of her fleeting romances, with one person questioning: "Third time's a charm?" Another says: "This guy doesn't stand a chance."

As per The UK Mirror, in another scene, Lopez is seen analyzing her troubled love life and asking the man she marries: "Being with you feels like home. But I left home for a reason." Speaking in a voiceover, she added: "Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, 'In love'." Shared her excitement for the newly released documentary Lopez shared a clip on her Instagram page with the caption: "I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I've ever done."

Prime Video described the unflattering documentary as simply engaging since fans will get "unflinching access to Jennifer's most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of her album and film, 'This is Me…Now'." With interviews from those closest to the singer, the documentary will chronicle her highs and lows while she's on set.

An exclusive unedited version of the behind-the-scenes from the documentary is also set to be released. Taking to X, Prime Video tweeted: "Go behind the making of Jennifer’s love story. The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a new documentary from @jlo, arrives February 27." The film is directed by Dave Meyers, as per Variety, Lopez produced the musical on a whopping $20 million three-part multimedia project deal. “Everybody thought I was crazy,” Lopez explains with a loud laugh while talking about her film. “And by the way, I thought I was crazy.”