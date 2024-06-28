Jennifer Lopez is Praised by 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin For Flying Economy: "Jenny From The Block"

Jennifer Lopez's recent solo trip buzzing among her fans. But there is one more thing that was highlighted on The View, when the panelist, Sunny Hostin shed light on JLo's flight to the destination. The trip happened just after Lopez announced that she wouldn't be able to continue with her music concert as she apologized to her fans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

According to Hostin, the musician's economy flight to her destination humanized her for her fans. Hostin went on to project Lopez's down-to-earth move as quite refreshing. "I thought it humanized her. We’ve all flown coach. I still fly coach, and she had her bodyguard, and she had her purse with her as well, so she had the whole row in coach," Hostin told TMZ. "So she’s still Jenny From the Block. I like that," she added. The recent economy flight taken by JLo spiked rumors about her financial situation. However, a source close to the iconic musician shared, "She’s not hurting for money. She’s had a very successful year," as reported by Page Six. Lopez was spotted traveling on an economy flight from Naples, Italy, to Paris, France, where she attended Men's Fashion Week.

According to The Blast, the Papi hitmaker has been doing well regardless of the rumors of a split with her husband Ben Affleck. "Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It's been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room. She has been having a blast with her friends, enjoying fun dinners, late nights, sunbathing, dressing up, dancing, and shopping," an insider close to the American actor and singer revealed. Previously, Lopez stepped back from a concert after the immense success of her recent Netflix movie, Atlas. Thanking her fans for supporting her acting career, the singer shared that she regrets not continuing the tour further.

"I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much," JLo said. Without addressing the negativity and its source the music artist continued, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time," she wrote on her website, OnTheJLo.

According to US Weekly, a source had hinted about the issues between the Oscar-winning actor and Lopez, saying, "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time." However, things seem to have cooled off after Lopez went on vacation.