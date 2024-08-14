Jennifer Lopez is 'Extremely Hurt and Humiliated,' Aiming to Strike Back at Ben Affleck Financially

Jennifer Lopez has resolved to never go back to Ben Affleck. The singing sensation has accepted the fate of her doomed marriage with the Gone Girl actor and is bracing up for the payback time. The Papi singer is feeling "extremely hurt and humiliated" and will be fiercely waging her divorce war on the $550 million shared fortune with her estranged husband.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

The singer and actor's sources have claimed that Affleck would barely contribute to their lavish lifestyle from groceries to private jets. The insider told Radar Online, that, "She’s extremely hurt and humiliated and feels like she’s been used. She’s not only mad, but she wants to get even, and to strike where Ben’s most vulnerable – his bank account!" The close aide to Lopez also continued, that she has "made an itemized list of all their expenses and is seeing how she paid for most of everything. She even doled out the tips for takeout. Now she wants her pound of flesh. It’s payback time!" Adding on, the source shared, "They pledged to love and honor in sickness and in health, but clearly Ben did not. The way she sees it, he reneged on their sacred vows, and he must pay."

One year ago today 🤍 …



Dear Ben,



Sitting here alone

Looking at my ring ring

Feeling overwhelmed

It makes me wanna sing sing

How did we end up here

Without a rewind

Oh my

This is my life…



Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow 📸 @johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/83MzcqUvT8 — jlo (@JLo) August 21, 2023

The celebrity couple bought a lavish house in Beverly Hills last year and listed the property in July 2024 to be sold off. Sources claimed that the 55-year-old singer "will make sure she gets the lion’s share from the sale since she put up the bulk of the cash, bought the furniture, and wrote the checks for the remodeling jobs." Revealing the reasons that pricked the Grammy-nominated singer, another insider said, "The fact that he didn’t come to her birthday party or post a happy birthday message on social media shows how little he cares. At least that’s how Jennifer sees it."

"It’s too much for him to say something nice or send flowers," they concluded. A friend of JLo anonymously shared, "It’s over for her now. There’s no going back. From now on, she’s going to look after herself, and to hell with him. She’s moving on and she will take half his fortune, too." Sharing the mental state of the performer and Dance Again artist, the source added, "She thinks she deserves the money after everything he put her through, and it will give her great pleasure watching tightwad Ben write that hefty check." They concluded, "Nobody makes JLo a patsy and gets away with it!"

According to Page Six, Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina was never a fan of the Oscar-award-winning actor. Though Medina didn't openly speak ill of Affleck, however, he knew it was a sinking ship a source shared, "His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative. He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?"