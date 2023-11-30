For Khloe Kardashian, 'It's payback time.' The reality TV star took 'sweet revenge' from the Kardashian's momager, Kris Jenner, along with her sister Kim. In a segment of the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2017, the Good American founder plotted a messy cake attack on their mother from the family's favorite bakery.

Both Kim and Khloe stood in their mom's pristine kitchen, annoyed over her habit of tricking her daughters into buying her lavish gifts, as per E! News. The KUWTK alums decided it was time for a payback. Funnily enough, the SKIMS founder and the mother-of-two bought two favorite cakes of Kris to show their love for her before launching into an attack. The cakes were decorated with cryptic messages that read 'Sweet revenge' and 'How does payback taste?' Khloe asked Kim where their Mom was and then shouted, "Mom!!"

The 67-year-old entered wearing a casual black and white tracksuit. Kris emerged, "Yeah," and smiled. Khloe pretended to ask, "How are you?" The momager spotted the sweet delicacy and questioned, "Is that cake?" The reality star blocked the cake and said, "Hold on, it's coming." Khloe addressed her mom from behind, "We wanted to truly thank you." Kris asked, "For what?" Khloe smiled, "For just being you."

The businesswoman beamed, "That's my favorite cake," adding, "I love that cake." Kim then came near her mom and distracted her with a hug while the 39-year-old grabbed one cake and attacked Kris' head. The momager screamed, "What is wrong with you?!" She asked in disbelief, "What the hell are you doing?"

Khloe then told her mom to read the sweet message. Kris read, "How does payback taste? Sweet revenge." Khloe yelled, "You've been manipulating all of us and using your daughters to buy you s--t. Are you crazy?" Kim added, "I talked to Kylie, and she did not get you that toaster. So you fully scammed us."

Kris defended herself, "If that's what it takes for me to get you guys to be nice to me, at least I'm smart enough to figure that out." However, the 42-year-old retorted, "You're teaching us bribing, lying, scamming," meanwhile, Khloe pounded Kris with another cake on her face. The video closed with Khloe's statement.

"This will show her not to mess with us again," Khloe smiled and further warned, "You're gonna get two cakes to the face, Kris!" The Kardashian matriarch declared, "This is bad behavior." However, Khloe said, "We are big, and we are bad." The family has many such candid moments recorded in their reality TV drama.

Khloe posted another hilarious video of her mother in a drunken state on her 67th birthday celebrations in 2022. The throwback video showed Kris calling her daughter 'the sun and the spoon' during one of her previous birthdays, as reported by Daily Mail. In the clip, the Hulu star asked her mom, "How's your birthday?" she replied, "My birthday is f***ing fabulous!" and giggled.

