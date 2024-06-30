Here’s Literally Why Jane Fonda Warned Jennifer Lopez Her Relationship With Ben Affleck Was Doomed

Jane Fonda, a seasoned actress, appears to have expressed her worries about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage long before the unsettling rumors about their alleged split appeared online. Fonda, who developed a close mentor-like relationship while filming the 2005 romantic comedy Monster-in-Law with Lopez, offered her buddy some wise counsel, per Hello! Magazine.

Fonda reportedly said, "I feel invested in you and Ben and I really, really want this to work." She further advised on the phone call, which appeared in Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, "However, my concern is that it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. Every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging."

Fonda's worries were revealed, according to the Daily Mail, when Jennifer asked her to participate in the documentary. The 90-minute movie, which debuted in February, is part of a trilogy that examines Jennifer, 51, and her split and reconciliation with Ben. It also features the filming of This is Me Now, a biographical and fantasy-themed companion piece to her most recent album.

After the concept was rejected by studios and streaming services, Jennifer put $20 million of her own money into it because she was so committed to it. Fonda was hesitant to play the part at first, but in the end, she consented to play a cameo as a Zodiac council member who observes Jennifer's romantic experiences. Fonda's concerns were also relayed by Benny Medina, who was JLo's manager.

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

"She called me and said, 'I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this love, and the idea of how you present it is so sacrosanct and so important that it should be handled in a way that you aren't overly flaunting it so much that it creates any form of criticism or resentment. My biggest concern is that if critics and people sort of come at her in any way,'" Medina said.

Legendary Hollywood icon’s Jane Fonda & Jennifer Lopez 🎬 pic.twitter.com/GCSGHL7Y01 — eli ✨ (@ElixExotic) March 25, 2023

Fonda expressed her worries, but Jlo disregarded them and persuaded her to accept the role. The famous actor's word of warning, however, appeared to capture some of the uneasiness that Affleck himself voiced when he noticed how he and his spouse saw social media and the very public sharing of what they consider to be their private lives.

And while Affleck and J Lo were earlier frequently seen holding hands and sharing kisses in photos, as Fonda noted, these PDAs have recently been noticeably lacking from their more recent outings together, with Affleck seeming unhappy and their body language stiff. Fonda told JLO that she was concerned about the tape showing her allegedly berating Affleck for appearing bored and depressed at the Grammys in March 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

"I got real scared, you know, with all that s**t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'" Lopez explained that it was nothing, laughing and brushing it off saying Affleck was complaining about becoming "the symbol of the beleaguered man". Lopez explained, "It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise."