Jennifer Lopez Had A Brutal Response When Asked Who She’d Save Between Ben Affleck and P Diddy

From Hollywood celebrities to top athletes, popular actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has had several high-profile relationships. Most recently, Lopez was married to Ben Affleck for two years before filing for divorce in August 2024. While her romance with Affleck is widely known, her past relationship with rapper Sean P Diddy Combs might not be such common knowledge. As such, in an...interesting anecdote from her past, Lopez once gave a harsh response when asked who she would rescue from drowning—Affleck or Combs—as reported by the Mirror.

Radio host Big Boy was the one who asked this hypothetical question to the singer. He said, "You're on a raft in the middle of the ocean and you look in the ocean, you see two people floating. You can only pull up one because that's how much room you have on the raft. You look in the ocean, you see Ben Affleck and you see Diddy." In the resurfaced clip, Lopez brutally said, "I'd let both those m----rf-----s drown!"

It's worth noting that Lopez had earlier criticized her relationship with Combs and said, “I never caught him [cheating] but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never came back that night." She added, “I had to think, do I want to be home with kids in 10 years wondering where somebody is at three in the morning?”

Later referring to one of her exes, seemingly Combs, Lopez said, “There were people in my life who said ‘I love you’ and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word ‘love.’ Being thrown around and manhandled like that is not fun." As reported by US Weekly, she added, “I mean, I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful.” Diddy is currently involved in legal cases with very serious accusations of rape and sexual molestation. He was also suspected of having links to sex trafficking as Homeland Security searched his home.

On the other hand, Lopez recently hit the news after she filed a divorce with Affleck. Talking about their divorce, a source said, “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together. He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record—they’re not young kids.”

As reported by Cosmopolitan, another source said, “She waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted to sting. But it did not sting him. He’s been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn’t look like the villain.” A source revealed that Lopez put in a lot of effort to make the relationship work and is heartbroken. “She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," the source said.

