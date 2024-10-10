INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Finally Breaks Silence On Ben Affleck Split: “These Things Are Not Going to Kill Me...”

By Shraddha
Published on : 11:00 PST, Oct 10, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki; (Inset) Photo by Bellocqimages

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez finally broke her silence on her divorce from Ben Affleck. She talked about love, independence, and personal growth in a recent interview. The 55-year-old singer and actress said that she is single for the first time in years and talked about her single life with Interview magazine. "These things are not going to kill me," Lopez declared, referring to the challenges of divorce and being alone. 

 

 

Lopez didn’t hold back when it came to facing the challenges of her new situation. "It's lonely, unfamiliar, scary," she admitted. But she also sees this time as a chance to find herself and feel more powerful. "When you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like, 'Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'" she explained. It looks like this moment was a big wake-up call for the star. The Let's Get Loud singer emphasized that she's not looking for a new relationship. "I can't be looking for happiness in other people," she stated firmly. "I have to have happiness within myself."

 

 

Lopez's journey to this mindset hasn't been easy. She described how her "whole fucking world exploded" earlier this year. She was likely referring to the breakdown of her marriage to Affleck. But she's taking this whole thing as a chance to grow and become better. "It's a lifelong process," she said. "When your whole house blows up, you're standing there in the rubble going, 'How do I not ever let that happen again?'" The singer didn't hold back in critiquing her past approach to relationships. She lovingly called her former self a "dumb bitch" and a "motherf–ker" for believing she needed a partner to be whole and happy. "Being in a relationship doesn't define me," Lopez asserted.

 

 

This is a big change for someone who's always been in the spotlight for her big relationships. Lopez isn’t looking back or regretting anything even though the divorce was tough. "It almost took me out for good," she admitted. "But now I see it was exactly what I needed." The star's focus now is on flying solo and exploring her independence. "What can I f–king do when it's just me flying on my own?" she asked rhetorically. "What if I'm just free?" Lopez acknowledged her romantic nature as well but she also explained why self-love is very important. "We think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't," she stated. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

 

The interview also touched on Lopez's career. She hinted at a possible return to the stage and teased fans with the promise, "I'll be back on stage and shaking my ass sooner than you think." Lopez's strength really stood out throughout the conversation. "I know who I am, and I know I'm a good person, a good mom," she affirmed, addressing false narratives about her life, as per Hola!

