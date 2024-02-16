Jennifer Lopez Confesses She ‘Never Planned’ to Go back to Her Long Lost Love Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently shed some light on the time when she reconciled with her long-lost love, Ben Affleck. Lopez shared how her reunion came out of the blue with no plans of reconciliation with him. The 54-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor first ignited sparks in 2002, culminating in an engagement later that year.

However, their highly publicized split in 2004 took them down separate paths, both personally and professionally. Fast forward to 2021, and the world was taken aback when news of their reunion surfaced, ultimately resulting in their marriage in 2022.

Lopez opened up about the intricacies of her relationship journey during her recent guest appearance on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show. During the interview, she candidly discussed the aftermath of her and Affleck's initial split, acknowledging the necessity of taking time for self-discovery. Recalling their past, Lopez revealed, "I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things." Both parties went on to start families with other partners: Lopez married actor Marc Anthony in 2004, while Affleck tied the knot with actress Jennifer Garner in 2008.

Despite their separate paths, Lopez confessed that deep down, she held onto the belief that Affleck was "the one." She candidly shared, "I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.'" However, she acknowledged that reaching a place of self-assuredness was pivotal in paving the way for their unexpected reunion. Lopez emphasized how motherhood played a transformative role in her life, pushing her to strive for personal growth. "I was on a real journey ever since my kids were born," she disclosed, adding that her divorce from Anthony spurred another phase of self-discovery.

.@JLo nearly broke the internet when she reunited with Ben Affleck, but she told us if she actually loves the idea of love rather than love itself. pic.twitter.com/0A9b7Z1hOT — The Project (@theprojecttv) February 15, 2024

When asked about their reunion, Lopez revealed, "It's not something we ever planned," she clarified. "We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew." Throughout the interview, Lopez emphasized her commitment to being the best version of herself, both for her children and as an example to others. "I was trying to be better and figure myself out and be the best person I can be so I can be a great mom and a great example for them," she affirmed.

It must be terrible to be ben and JLo's exes. They were always each other's "the one" pic.twitter.com/M11Ky3UPWb — Ben Affleck's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) February 15, 2024

As fans continue to speculate about their romance, Lopez's candidness serves as a reminder that love often takes unexpected turns, but sometimes, those twists lead to the most fulfilling destinations. Affleck, known affectionately as "the Dunkin," recently returned in style alongside his wife, Lopez, for a captivating Super Bowl commercial in 2024. Joined by his pals Matt Damon and Tom Brady, Affleck's presence added a super-cool factor to the advertisement.