Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Desire to “Nurture” Their Children’s Bond

Regarding Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's amicable co-parenting dynamic, which they ostensibly manage without Ben Affleck acting as an intermediary, a source revealed the extent of their purported bond during a talk with Us Weekly on Tuesday. While Lopez and Affleck are not parents to any children together, Lopez is the mother to 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The three co-parents collaborate to ensure that the step-siblings get to spend time with each other, and the singer's children have developed a close relationship with Garner and Affleck's children.

The source informed the outlet, "Jennifer, Jen, and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now. They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc." The insider further added, "They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about. They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support." There is no ill will between Affleck and Garner, the insider continues, adding that "anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge" at this time.

Recently, Page Six released pictures of Lopez, Garner, and Affleck together at their kids' school function on January 28. Garner was with Seraphina, her 14-year-old daughter, and Samuel, her 11-year-old son, Affleck's son. Early in December, a source discussed Affleck's friendship with Garner while he remained married to Lopez with ET. Concerning the mixed families of Lopez and Affleck, the source said, "Ben and Jen’s kids get along super well, and everything has been easy and seamless on that front, which has been nice for them. Ben and Jen Garner are also in a good place. They have a mutual understanding that their children come first and are committed to that." The insider also added that the pair does their best to encourage one other's aspirations and enjoys doing new things together.

When out with their parents, Lopez and Garner's five combined children are often seen grinning and giggling together. Along with encouraging individual and small group activities, the three co-parents also arrange events like Emme's batting cage date with Affleck, Violet's lunch date with Lopez, and Emme and Seraphina's trip to Disneyland with Garner. In her December 2022 Vogue interview, Lopez again gave Garner high accolades. "An amazing co-parent, and they [Affleck and Garner] work well together." Lopez further added, "They [the kids] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."