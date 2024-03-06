Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Cleaning Up After Themselves at a Theatre After Watching 'Dune 2'

Page Six reported that Jennifer Lopez and her spouse, Ben Affleck, made a low-key appearance at a standard screening of Dune Part 2 on Monday night. The celebrity pair chose a Los Angeles movie theatre for their movie night. Following the film's conclusion, they surprised onlookers by cleaning up their seating area.

An X user posted a video and wrote, "Dune 2 was AMAZING! Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us, LOL!" The video showed the couple, dressed down in casual attire, taking a moment to clean up their seating area.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

Additionally, it seemed that Lopez didn't have much to clean up herself, as she was carrying a brimming soda and popcorn container. Nonetheless, they made sure to collect any remaining snacks and drinks from beneath their seats before leaving.

The fact that this A-list duo managed to slip into the cinema without causing a stir, given their immense fame, is quite remarkable. Fans were also quick to express their admiration for their humble actions. One user wrote, "So many people just leave their food & drinks behind in public places like this, it’s disgusting. Shoutout them." Another person wrote, "This video reassures me that celebrities are just normal people like us."

Dune 2 was AMAZING. Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol pic.twitter.com/H72fJPquTn — partyONE (@GehrigRyan) March 5, 2024

A third user wrote, "Glad they're taking their trash with them like everyone should normally do." Additionally, a fourth user commented, "Not sure if it held up but really impressive that it looks like people let them be, including you even after you realized who they were. I'm sadly not sure I could do the same but hope I would so props to you & others! Love that they got to just see a movie like a normal couple!"

On the flip side, the video didn't sit well with everyone, with some pointing out that the couple's privacy had been infringed upon. One user wrote, "Normalize not recording people and posting on the internet without their consent."

Not sure if it held up but really impressive that it looks like people let them be, including you even after you realized who they were. Im sadly not sure i could do the same but hope i would so props to you & others! Love that they got to just see a movie like a normal couple!😍 — Jax (@JACS1924) March 5, 2024

Another user commented, "Videoing celebs in public just living their lives is poor form. If you really want to clout chase you ask to take a pic with them." A third user wrote, "That's the first thing that ran through your head is to record someone without their permission for clout?" On the other hand, according to Daily Mail, Lopez is set to take on lead roles in William Goldenberg's biopic about Anthony Robles, titled Unstoppable, and Brad Peyton's AI thriller, Atlas, which is slated for release on Netflix.

Additionally, the Emmy-nominated producer is currently overseeing the production of the 19-episode fifth season of The Fosters spin-off, Good Trouble, created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige.

Videoing celebs in public just living their lives is poor form. If you really want to clout chase you ask to take a pic with them. — Disney 1928 (@DisneyFan_1928) March 5, 2024

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported that it’s been over two decades since one of Hollywood's most iconic love stories, which began when Lopez and Affleck first became a couple. Although they initially crossed paths in 2002, their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride that has captivated audiences for two decades, from their early dating days to their rekindled romance in 2021.

The couple's initial two-year relationship sparked a media frenzy, but they eventually parted ways in 2004. Following their breakup, both Lopez and Affleck moved on to other relationships and started families of their own. However, they later went public with their rekindled love and got married in July 2022.