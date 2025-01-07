Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce Settlement Unveils the Surprising Outcome of Their $550 Million Net Worth

Jennifer Lopez‘s personal life has been in the news for quite some time, following her divorce from long-time partner and actor Ben Affleck. The duo, who first became engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004, eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. A month later, they held a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Savannah, Georgia.

However, after months of media speculation that things were not going well between the two, the couple decided to part ways, and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. After five months of nonstop media reports about their respective lives post-split, new information reveals that the duo will finalize their divorce after months of living separately and struggling to end this painful chapter of their lives.

According to reports, they will each retain the assets they acquired individually during their brief marriage. The former couple, who initially married without a prenuptial agreement, will be allowed to keep their earnings and possessions. Their combined net worth is approximately $550 million, with Jennifer Lopez accounting for $400 million and Affleck contributing $150 million.

Furthermore, as per newsX, the stars also reached a private settlement about their lavish $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they moved into in 2022. However, details about the settlement remain private. As per recent reports, the house remains unsold despite several attempts and Lopez is reportedly tired of trying to get rid of it.

The affluent 8,000-square-foot property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and spans 5 acres of land. It also includes lavish amenities, including a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring, a 12-car garage, parking space for 80 vehicles, a two-bedroom guardhouse, and a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse.

While fans are heartbroken with “Bennifer” parting ways after giving their bond a second chance, the duo remain in each other’s lives with mutual respect. They also share an immense love for their respective children and prioritize their well-being. Lopez has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children—Violet (19), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12)—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In her court documents, Lopez noted that the “exact nature” of their community, quasi-community assets, and separate property was “unknown” and “will be determined” later. Lopez will drop ‘Affleck’ from her legal name once the divorce is finalized, and neither will pay spousal support, as per CBS News. Reportedly, Lopez wants to close this chapter for good and move on. Both stars have had long-running successful careers over the decades, and they will continue to do good work. Lopez has worked on projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother. Affleck, on the other hand, worked with his production company named Artists Equity, which he co-founded in 2022 with Matt Damon.