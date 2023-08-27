Jennifer Aniston’s Closest Friends Are Women From the ‘Woo Woo Circle'

Jennifer Aniston gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Rachel in the television series Friends. This sitcom became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting her into the ranks of the highest-paid television actresses in history. Additionally, the series finale stands as the fifth most-watched finale in television history. Her successful transition to the film industry also saw her become one of the wealthiest female entertainers in America, alongside figures like Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce. Forbes estimated her net worth to be approximately $200 million in 2017.

Thanks to her immense popularity, Aniston has been a constant presence in the public eye, with the media frequently featuring her personal life in headlines. In an interview with Allure, Aniston discussed a challenging period in her life and her journey of overcoming it. What truly captivated everyone's interest, though, was a peculiar and ritualistic experience at a party she attended before her iconic role in the hit TV show.

Jennifer Aniston hails from a family with a strong acting background, as both her parents pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Even during her childhood years in New York, she was actively involved in the theatrical scene, participating in her high school's stage productions, including Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters. Following her time in New York, she returned to Los Angeles after gaining experience in several Off-Broadway productions.

Although she encountered limited success with various television pilots and independent film projects, her life underwent a dramatic transformation when she secured the role in the iconic sitcom Friends. The show enjoyed a remarkable ten-season run and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Aniston's depiction of Rachel garnered her five Emmy Award nominations, resulting in one win for Best Lead Actress. She also clinched a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy. Alongside her fellow cast members on the show, she commanded an astounding $1 million per episode, solidifying her status as one of the highest-paid television actors. Friends also achieved unparalleled viewership, ranking among the most-watched shows in television history. Notably, her hairstyle in the series, famously known as 'The Rachel,' became a significant pop-cultural sensation, as per Fandom Wire.

In a 2022 interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston shared various insights and events from her life that she attributes to shaping her into the person she is today. Reflecting on her introduction to Hollywood in 1989, she recounted a pivotal party she attended during that year that dramatically altered her life and provided her with an unforgettable experience. “This girl says, ‘Come with us. We’re doing a circle.’ I was like, ‘What’s a circle?’ It was all women and they saged you before you went in…The women call in the four directions, and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on? Am I in a cult?’ Hours later, woman after woman, just speaking…That’s how I got into that world, which I guess would be called Woo Woo," she said.

Aniston revealed that the 'Woo Woo girls' remain her closest friends, and it was at that same party that she first crossed paths with her producing partner, Kristin Hahn. This fortuitous encounter led to the establishment of Echo Films, a production company they co-founded. Since then, they have collaborated on various successful projects, including The Morning Show, Murder Mystery 2, and The Switch.

