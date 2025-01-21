Meghan Markle married into the Royal Family but did not stick to that privilege and decided to venture out with her husband the erstwhile Prince, Harry to live a normal life but with celebrity status. She has been vocal about her struggles and there is one A-star celeb who, in particular, is empathetic to her situation.

The superstar is none other than Jennifer Aniston and a source claims that the ‘FRIENDS’ actress is impressed with Markle’s ‘’resilience’’ and is ready to “fully welcome her in” the inner circle.

The source tells Life & Style Mag, “Jen knows what it’s like to be in the public eye and under scrutiny, so she has a ton of empathy for Meghan and thinks the way she’s been treated is pretty diabolical. At the same time, she’s really impressed with how Meghan’s shown such resilience.” The source claims that Jennifer Aniston “admires how [Meghan]’s stayed strong and stuck to her principles through everything.”

And by the looks of it, Jennifer Aniston is ready to welcome Meghan Markle in her Bel Air home, a base for some of Hollywood’s most high-profile events. The base is familiar with several notable names such as her beloved ‘FRIENDS’ co-actress, Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, and Jimmy Kimmel, to name a few.

The source explains how Aniston is selective of her company but the possibility of a blooming friendship is around the corner. The report adds, “They have Oprah as a mutual friend, and don’t forget Courteney [Cox] is friendly with Harry, so there’s already some common ground. Jen is very selective about who she lets into her circle, so she has taken things quite slowly with Meghan, but the word is she’s ready to fully welcome her in.”

It’s not like Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle are strangers. The two share a brief history of beef from when Meghan Markle was an actress, as rumor is that Aniston snubbed Markle in Horrible Bosses in 2011. But according to the source, that’s water under the bridge and the two have put the apparently sour incident behind.

The source remarked, “There’s been this rumor that Jen snubbed Meghan years ago when they worked on Horrible Bosses, but that’s just not true. Meghan had such a small part, so they hardly worked together, but it was no reflection on Meghan or how Jen felt about her. Anyone harping on that clearly has no idea how film sets work.”

Jennifer Aniston’s empathy for Meghan Markle comes from her personal experience of being stripped by the media. Aniston had to go through a very public love triangle with ex Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and was also alleged to have been a homewrecker in former President Barack Obama’s marriage to Michelle.

Now, there’s a possibility that Meghan Markle might become one of Aniston’s girlfriends and chill at her residence with some notable Hollywood figures. As per the sources, Prince Harry might also be found accompanying her at the famous clubhouse where Jennifer Aniston reportedly always has a good time.