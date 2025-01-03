Jennifer Aniston’s last words to Angelina Jolie have recently resurfaced, coinciding with the Maleficent star’s upcoming divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. The viral conversation dates back to when Jolie and Pitt were about to start filming for the film Mr and Mrs Smith and it also happens to be the only time that Aniston ever met Jolie.

Recounting the brief conversation they had, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston revealed that she met Jolie at a car park right before the film went on floors in 2004. “I pulled over and introduced myself. I said ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time,'” Aniston recalled.

The Friends star would also further claim that the on-screen chemistry that Jolie and Pitt (her then-husband) spelled the end of her marriage. Despite denying having had an affair while shooting for Mr and Mrs Smith, the pair’s palpable connection at the time during the promotional events and in the film was undeniable.

Angelina Jolie leaves everything behind in 2025 and should be a celebration of her strength, patience and endurance. Angelina first reached out to Brad Pitt in early 2022 for the divorce settlement (a week before he sued her) and now here we are. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/oTRLExGtK7 — Let Her Go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) December 31, 2024

By January 2005, Jennifer and Brad announced their separation, which marked a new chapter in Brad’s life with Angelina. What started as an on-set chemistry rumor would escalate to being the most discussed Hollywood love affair. Their steamy relationship also became the focus of media speculation. The couple went on to adopt three children—Pax, Maddox, and Zahara. They also had three biological children, twins Vivienne Knox and Shiloh. They tied the knot in 2014 and their relationship fell apart two years later.

Jolie was the one to file for divorce in 2016. As per sources, what triggered their separation was a heated argument. The argument apparently occurred on a private jet, exploding into a fight. Jolie further alleged that Pitt was also abusive and that he was under the influence of alcohol. However, there were no charges filed, despite investigations being conducted. It must also be noted that Jolie did not pursue legal action after the alleged mishap.

However, their divorce proceedings were pretty torrid with disputes being mostly over custody of their children and shared assets. The disputes were intense and personal, in turn prolonging the divorce process. In 2018, court papers revealed that Jolie could even risk losing primary custody of their children if she restricted their relationship with Pitt.

READ: After more than eight years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement. #KapusoShowbizNews pic.twitter.com/O78VuM1U8w — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) January 3, 2025

A private judge eventually granted Pitt 50-50 custody of their children but the ruling was then overturned, leaving the arrangement unresolved. Over the years, Pitt and Jolie’s children have mostly sided with their mother with sources saying that the kids have dropped Pitt’s surname.

A close source chimed in on Pitt’s situation, calling it “sad.” They stated, “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” Jolie, on the other hand, has focused on moving on with her life and children. She emphasizes internal healing and family privacy. Her legal team said, “She wants this to end. The children want this to end.”

Jolie and Pitt reached a final agreement on their divorce on December 30, 2024. James Simon, Jolie’s attorney, said, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.” The dispute also involved a French winery that they shared in which Brad Pitt and his representatives emerged victorious in court. Jolie’s legal team, however, claimed that Pitt should prioritize his family now over litigation.