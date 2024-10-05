Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Rumor Alleging She Keeps Her Therapist's Ashes in a Ziploc Bag

Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of countless tabloid headlines throughout her decades-long career, but recently, the Friends star took the opportunity to set the record straight on some of the most outrageous rumors. Aniston recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new picture book Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life. During the segment, Jimmy Kimmel brought up a particularly bizarre rumor–that Aniston kept her late therapist’s ashes in a Ziploc bag.

As per Newsweek, Aniston initially hesitated before responding coyly, "Can I plead the [Fifth]?" But after some playful back-and-forth, she confirmed, "It is a little true. Oh, I am gonna sound like I really need a therapist, well, after this. It is a long story.” That wasn’t the only rumor Kimmel addressed. He brought up a tabloid cover that claimed Aniston had developed a close friendship with former President Barack Obama. Aniston laughed it off and remarked, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you are like, ‘Oh no, what is it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that. I was not mad at it…I know Michelle [Obama] more than him.”

Jennifer Aniston is dispelling some wild rumours about herself on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' and also admitting that some of the craziest tales are actually true. pic.twitter.com/YfNB596lwB — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) October 4, 2024

As per E! News, the false claims segment gave the two plenty to discuss, with Aniston poking fun at the endless stream of rumors she has faced over the years. Despite debunking some wild claims, Aniston did admit to a few quirks that turned out to be true. For instance, she shared that she’s had a salmon sperm facial—a beauty treatment that left her with glowing skin—and quipped, “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” In response, the audience cheered and applauded. She also confirmed another strange but true fact–that she travels abroad with jars of olives.

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live was pure magic✨

Clydeo and I had the best time, he may have stolen the show, but I wouldn't have it any other way 🐾❤️ So grateful for the laughs and unforgettable moments. Who else tuned in?🎬#JimmyKimmel#Clydeo #Night #live #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/aDmW3yJhVE — Jennifer Aniston (@Jen1Aniston) October 3, 2024

Yes, you read that correctly. Apparently, the actress is such a fan of olives that she carries them with her on trips. Why olives? That part remains a mystery, but her candid confession only adds to her charm. One of the more personal stories Aniston revealed was tied to her childhood. Kimmel asked if it was true that her family would make her belly dance at Christmas Eve dinners, and Aniston’s response was immediate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Windle

Not mincing words, she remarked, “Anytime, not just Christmas Eve,” she shared. “The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner... It's like, when you say to your child, 'Play piano for everyone,' or 'Let's sing for everyone.' I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children because I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance for my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers. I get it."