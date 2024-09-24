When Kourtney Kardashian Donned a No Pants Look For Family Christmas Eve, Weeks After Giving Birth

Last year, as the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered for their highly anticipated annual Christmas party, Kourtney Kardashian made a bold fashion statement that diverged from the glimmering holiday dresses sported by her sisters. Amid the holiday festivities at sister Kim Kardashian's opulent estate, the 44-year-old reality star and POOSH founder proudly flaunted her avant-garde fashion choices, per DAILY MAIL. This came shortly after welcoming a baby boy named Rocky into the world with her husband, Travis Barker.

In contrast to the pantsless trend that has been making waves, Kourtney confidently embraced a sultry look that omitted traditional pants. Despite giving birth seven weeks prior, she exuded energy and vitality at the star-studded holiday soiree. While she opted for a floor-length black fur coat, her sisters didn't shy away from the glamour that has become synonymous with their style.

Kylie Jenner, always a trendsetter, donned a golden sparkling custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that perfectly complemented her evolving fashion sensibilities. Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner stole the spotlight in a golden halter gown featuring a black skirt and matching opera gloves. Kim, the evening's hostess, went all out by transforming her lavish California mansion into a winter wonderland with artificial snow. In line with the festive atmosphere, Kim and her sisters embraced their own interpretations of holiday couture.

Notably, the Kardashian-Jenner clan's holiday celebration unfolded just weeks after Kourtney gave birth to her fourth child. Despite the recent addition to her family, the new mum didn't let the demands of motherhood hinder her from making a glamorous appearance at the family event.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney shared a significant milestone with her followers by documenting her 'first day at the gym' since welcoming baby Rocky. She took to Instagram stories sharing that it's no competition to get back in shape as it's a steady process as she promoted a healthy and balanced approach to postpartum recovery.

Kourtney also shared glimpses of her son Reign Disick's extravagant 9th birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories. The birthday bash kicked off with Kourtney strolling past the towering Christmas tree inside her home, setting the festive mood. She expressed birthday wishes to her son, Reign, with a video set to Michael Bublé’s Holly Jolly Christmas.

Stepping into the outdoor scene, the camera panned to reveal a lavish table adorned with meticulously wrapped gifts and a conspicuous Neiman Marcus bag. Kourtney's chic knee-high black boots took center stage as she presented the birthday treasures.

Interestingly, it became evident that Reign played a significant role in orchestrating his celebration—an aspect emphasized by Kourtney in her Instagram captions. The outdoor merriment peaked as children gleefully bounced on three massive bouncy castles, with one cleverly designed in the shape of the Millennium Falcon, paying homage to the beloved Star Wars film series.

This article was originally published on 12.26.23.